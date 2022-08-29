Downtown shop closes, florist moving in
EAU CLAIRE — A retail shop specializing in women’s clothes, jewelry, personal care products and other American-made goods closed last week in downtown Eau Claire.
Rebecca Cooke announced that after seven years of doing business on North Dewey Street, Red’s Mercantile will shutter permanently. In the news release announcing the store’s closure, Cook did mention she is considering to launch another small business.
The shop had helped support Red Letter Grant, a nonprofit program that helped female entrepreneurs in the region start up their own businesses. Cooke stated that grant program will continue.
The shop’s space at 224 N. Dewey St. won’t be empty for long. One of the grant program’s recipients, sustainable floral shop Hive & Hollow, will open there in mid-September.
Eau Claire contractor joins Century Club
EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire contractor is among only 140 in the U.S. to do 100 or more energy efficiency projects for their customers during last year.
Eau Claire Insulation & Exteriors was among the five Wisconsin firms honored by the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with recognition in “The Century Club,” according to a news release from Wisconsin’s Focus on Energy program.
To be eligible, each of the projects must be done in a single year through the ENERGY STAR program, which sets high standards for improving indoor comfort and energy efficiency in homes.
Wisconsin’s other 2021 honorees for the club designation are Keeney Home Services of Neenah, Rockweiler Insulation in Verona, and two Milwaukee-based firms, S&E Insulation and Weatherization Services LLC.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union has promoted Taylor Tarras to the position of fraud manager, putting her in charge of leading a team that prevents, analyzes and resolves fraud situations. Tarras has worked at the Eau Claire-based credit union since December 2012, starting as a teller and then growing into leadership roles including corporate project manager and RCU’s member lending manager.
• A statewide construction trade group recognized area politicians recently for their work to help bridge the skills gap in the building industry. Associated Builders and Contractors presented honorary red hard hats to state representatives Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, and David Armstrong, R-Rice Lake. Former Rep. Romaine Quinn, R-Rice Lake, who is now running for a state Senate seat, also was among the honorees.
From staff reports
