Countryside merging with cooperative
DURAND — Countryside Cooperative will merge with Cottage Grove-based Landmark Services Cooperative in March.
The two Wisconsin cooperatives announced last week that Durand-based Countryside members had supported the impending merger in mail-in voting.
Reasons cited for the merger include greater financial stability and strength, $5 million in savings through efficiencies and combined procurement, and the ability to make ongoing investments for strategic growth, according to a joint news release.
The new cooperative will be headquartered in Cottage Grove and led by Jim Dell, who currently is Landmark’s president and CEO.
The board of the new cooperative will begin with six directors from Landmark’s territory and four from Countryside’s region.
Following the merger, the cooperative will serve more than 26,000 members, employ over 800 people and have annual sales in excess of $600 million, the news release stated. Its service area will include portions Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois.
Following the merger, the new cooperative will develop a new name and brand with the intention of unveiling this new identity by Aug. 31, 2021.
Countryside traces its history back to 1907 when it was founded as Equity Produce Co. in Baldwin, according to a timeline on the local cooperative’s website. Through the decades it had many mergers and acquisitions and adopted the Countryside name in 1998.
HR group to host online diversity event
EAU CLAIRE — An online leadership conference will delve into the meaning of “diversity and inclusion” in the workplace on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
The 2020 Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Conference will last from 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with virtual presentations from three speakers.
The Chippewa Valley Society for Human Resources Management is presenting the half-day event in collaboration with the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
The cost for attending the conference is $50, except for students who get a 50% discount.
For more information or to register, go to tinyurl.com/y27cwayg.
Banks see big loan boost due to PPP
MADISON — Wisconsin banks saw a 41% boost in commercial loans driven primarily by the government’s Paycheck Protection Program during the second quarter of this year.
In the three months ending on June 30, the Wisconsin Bankers Association reported there were $20.9 billion in commercial and industrial loans by banks in the state. A year before, the trade group reported its member banks reported only $14.8 billion in those business loans.
Rose Oswald Poels, president and CEO of the association, attributed the large increase to federal PPP loans handled by Wisconsin banks. That government loan program was created to help companies to primarily pay their employees and cover some other costs while the coronavirus pandemic resulted in many businesses being shut down for about two months.
Those business loans were just a portion of the loans issued by banks, but did drive overall lending to increase by 10.1% during the quarter.
Meanwhile, there were slight decreases of about 1.3% for residential and agricultural loans issued through banks in the state during the quarter.
The association also reported that deposits rose by 12.6% during the quarter when compared to the same time last year.
Poels attributed that to customers seeking the “safety and security found in building their savings account during uncertain times,” according to the quarterly statement issued by the association.
From staff reports