EAU CLAIRE — National Presto Industries’ second quarter net earnings fell 28% from the same time a year ago, due largely to slower sales of its defense products.
The Eau Claire-based company had $6.68 million in net earnings for the three months that ended on July 3, down from $87.1 million a year before, according to a financial report Presto issued late last month.
Sales of its defense products for military use were down by $11.7 million in the recent quarter when compared to the second quarter of 2021.
In its financial report, the company attributed the slower defense sales to “reduced shipments from backlog in part due to supply chain issues.”
Meanwhile, the Presto’s housewares and small appliances sales were able to improve by $1.6 million.
“In contrast to last year’s second quarter loss, the Housewares/Small Appliance segment realized a nominal operating profit in part due to the sales increase and in part due to some welcome reductions in ocean freight costs, which nonetheless continued at costs that significantly exceeded historical levels,” Maryjo Cohen, company president, said in a news release.
Short Takes
• ARCADIA — First National Bank and Trust Co. (formerly State Bank of Arcadia) recently promoted Josh Grzadzielewski to the position of vice president of community banking. He has nearly 19 years of experience in the banking and finance industry, and has worked at the Arcadia bank since 2007 in a variety of roles including loan officer, branch manager and vice president.