Startup 48 returns in October
EAU CLAIRE — A weekend-long business startup competition is returning for its sixth year next month in Eau Claire.
Startup 48 returns in October
EAU CLAIRE — A weekend-long business startup competition is returning for its sixth year next month in Eau Claire.
Startup 48 will be Oct. 14 to 16 at WIN Technology, 4955 Bullis Farm Drive.
The event is open to people of all ages with an interest in entrepreneurship and networking with like-minded individuals, according to a news release from the Eau Claire Economic Development Corp. In previous years, Startup 48 participants have included developers, coders, designers, marketers, financiers and business owners.
At Startup 48, participants form teams, work on a business idea and create a minimal viable product during the weekend. A panel of five community judges will evaluate the teams’ results and present an award package to the winner.
This year the winning team will get office space to work for three months at CoLab, a three-hour marketing strategy session with Dialog Design, a team-building activity at Escape EC, a patent/trademark session with Bourget Law and a business finance consultation with Prevail Bank.
Register online by Oct. 5 to participate in Startup 48 by going to the event’s website, startup48.co.
Grace Lutheran changing care in Altoona
ALTOONA — Grace Lutheran Communities is changing rehabilitation suites at its Prairie Pointe facility in Altoona into 48 rooms for assisted living and memory care.
The transition began in July and is expected to be complete this fall, according to a news release from the local provider.
Skilled nursing and rehabilitation services will still be available on the Altoona campus in the River Pines facility there.
Workforce summit coming in November
EAU CLAIRE — The annual Workforce Solutions Summit presented by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce will be Nov. 16 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The daylong summit is designed to present practical solutions to workforce issues faced by area employers.
Sessions included in the summit will cover revamping recruitment processes, caring for existing staff, tackling barriers to employment, regional talent attraction efforts and upskilling to work with automation.
Admission costs $89 per person. For more information or to register, go to eauclairechamber.org.
From staff reports
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.