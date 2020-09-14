Ashley will open outlet in former Shopko
ARCADIA — Ashley Furniture Industries bought the former Shopko store in Arcadia and will reopen it on Oct. 2 as a new discount furniture outlet.
The new store will be three times larger than the current Ashley HomeStore Outlet located on Dettloff Drive in Arcadia and will serve as a testing ground in some ways for stores elsewhere.
“This store model will allow us to gauge the need and logistics for future Ashley Furniture Outlet locations across the country,” company president and CEO Todd Wanek said in a news release.
The new outlet store will be open on Fridays and weekends.
Virtual business mixer is Wednesday
EAU CLAIRE — A series of free mixers for the Chippewa Valley business community will hold its first virtual gathering on Wednesday night.
Musky Tank will host the online networking event at 6:30 to 8 p.m. via the popular Internet-based videoconferencing platform Zoom.
The event will feature entrepreneurs Jamie and Zach Pappas sharing their journey of starting Earthbound Environmental Solutions, an Eau Claire refuse hauler that specializes in compost, and how the business has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the presentation, there will be channels set up to allow attendees to network during the mixer.
To register for the free mixer, go online to tinyurl.com/y3esyblq.
WEDC invites export achievers to apply
MADISON — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is accepting applications from companies that want to compete for the 2020 Governor’s Export Achievement Awards.
Companies have until Sept. 25 to submit an application that explains their business and contributions to the state’s ability to compete in the global economy.
Winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony in October.
For more information or application materials, go online to tinyurl.com/y5mqfrub.
Short Takes
EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union has named Geoffrey Bullock as its new executive vice president of member experience. His career in the past 16 years has included leadership roles at the Northwest Leadership Project, LSS Financial Counseling Service and Firefly Credit Union.
BLOOMER — Security Financial Bank promoted Scott Erickson to the position of market president for the Bloomer area. For the past four years, Erickson has worked for the bank as a relationship manager in Eau Claire and has prior experience in commercial lending.
