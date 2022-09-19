Chamber gives ‘bravo’ awards to 4 businesses
EAU CLAIRE – Four Eau Claire area businesses were recognized at Wednesday evening’s Bravo to Business event hosted by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber gives ‘bravo’ awards to 4 businesses
EAU CLAIRE – Four Eau Claire area businesses were recognized at Wednesday evening’s Bravo to Business event hosted by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
Over 200 chamber members attended the event held at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire, which recognized businesses for the significant roles they play in driving the community’s economic growth, according to a news release.
Huebsch Services received the award for business of the year, while ReforMedicine got the title of small business of the year.
Valley Sports Academy, a sports training facility that opened earlier this year in Lake Hallie, took the honors for emerging business of the year.
Royal Credit Union won the title of best place to work for young professionals.
Wisconsin restaurateurs voice pessimism in survey
MADISON — As inflation has continued to rise and squeezing their budgets, Wisconsin restaurants are voicing pessimism about the economy in a new survey.
The Wisconsin Restaurant Association reported that 36% of Wisconsin restaurant operators surveyed between late July and early August felt that business conditions had worsened in the last three months. That compares to 20% who felt business conditions had improved in that time.
The same survey also shows how restaurateurs have adapted to the financial squeeze they are in due to inflated costs that followed the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Restaurant operators are masters at balancing adaptation and innovation to provide amazing service for their customers,” Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the association, said in a news release.
Due to higher costs, 94% of restaurants surveyed had increased their menu prices. More than half of restaurants have reduced their hours of operation.
Other adjustments used by some restaurants include postponing expansions, reducing capacity, cutting staffing and incorporating more technology.
From staff reports
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.