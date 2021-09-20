EAU CLAIRE — An employee of Charter Bank who has worked there since the Eau Claire business opened 41 years ago has announced her retirement.
Sue Diel, who began as a bookkeeper at Charter Bank and rose to become its chief financial officer, will retire in early next year, according to a news release.
“Sue has been an integral part of Charter Bank since the beginning,” stated Paul Kohler, Charter Bank CEO. “Her commitment and talent helped us to become the bank we are today, and her legacy will guide us in our future. We wish her all the best as she prepares for her retirement.”
Diel will train her replacement, Bryan Gerlach, over the coming months before her retirement date, which is not yet specified but will likely be in the first quarter of 2022.
Gerlach has been the bank’s vice president of finance and accounting since 2018. Prior to that he had worked as an audit manager for several years at Wipfli.
Erbs & Gerbs grabs exec from Jimmy John’s
EAU CLAIRE — Locally based sandwich store chain Erbert & Gerbert’s hired an executive from its competitor to help with its growth plans.
The Eau Claire company announced last week that it had hired Tyler Schwecke to be its director of operations. Prior to his new job, Schwecke was responsible for operations for all Jimmy John’s locations in Las Vegas. And before that, he was a franchise consultant for Jimmy John’s to help franchisees grow sales, reduce costs and improve in-store execution.
“With our anticipated growth this year and the enhancements we’re rolling out, it was apparent we needed a strong operations expert,” Jeremy Burke, Erbert & Gerbert’s vice president of brand, said in a news release.
The company plans to open 18 new shops over the next year across Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin.
In his new role, Schwecke has operational oversight of all 78 Erbert & Gerbert’s corporate and franchise stores.