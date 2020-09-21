Small Business Academy Wisconsin
is Oct. 6-8
MADISON — A free three-day online conference for entrepreneurs and growing small businesses in Wisconsin will be Oct. 6 through 8.
Small Business Academy Wisconsin will feature general sessions, educational workshops and panel presentations with tracks designed for both startups and established businesses.
Sessions will address topics including funding and business resources, lending and technical assistance, and topics related to specific industry clusters, including child care, retail, construction, hospitality and online businesses.
The virtual conference will last 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first two days and 8:30 a.m. to noon on the final day.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/y3fh5s3y.
U.S. Bank is the keynote sponsor of the conference, which will be presented by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. in partnership with other state agencies and organizations.
CVTC hosting virtual workplace safety lessons
EAU CLAIRE — Instead of its annual daylong conference with lessons on workplace safety, Chippewa Valley Technical College is stretching the event across multiple online presentations that will take place in October.
Spanning Oct. 7 to Oct. 29, the virtual conference will feature seven live sessions hosted through Microsoft Teams, which can be accessed through a web browser on a computer or other device connected to the internet.
The event is intended for safety managers, human resources professionals, maintenance employees, supervisors and other employees who need to be well-versed in workplace safety.
Topics addressed by the conference are small business safety, reasonable suspicion, transitioning to safer chemicals, worker compensation, fall protection, warehouse safety and an OSHA update.
Prices for the virtual conference range from $39 to $99, depending on the number of sessions you plan to attend.
For a schedule of the conference, descriptions of the presentations and to register, go to cvtc.edu/events/safety-day.
From staff reports