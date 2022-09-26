Women’s Business Conference returns Oct. 12
EAU CLAIRE — The Women’s Business Conference is returning next month to Eau Claire after it had not been held for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The daylong conference will be held Oct. 12 at the Davies Center on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
Presented by the Western Wisconsin Women’s Business Center and Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council, the conference features 100 exhibitors and 20 educational sessions.
Topics of those sessions include financing, recordkeeping, tax advice, self-care, scam and fraud protection, email marketing, social media, internships, mentoring, legal matters and opportunities for women, veterans and minorities.
At noon there will be a luncheon and power panel with four women sharing advice and stories of obstacles they overcame in their business careers. Those speakers are Stephanie Schneider of Together Farms, Farrah Miller of Chic Sweets Deserts, Anna Ledebuhr of Coulee Boutique, and Maysee Herr of the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce.
The conference costs $69 to attend, but discounts are available for students and income-eligible individuals.
For more information or to register, call 715-836-7511, ext. 1174, or go to womensbusinessconference.com.
Local products in ‘Coolest Thing’ competition
EAU CLAIRE — Nine products made in west-central Wisconsin made it into the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”
There were 121 Wisconsin-made products nominated for the annual competition and voting is open until 5 p.m. Tuesday to narrow the field to 16.
Products made in these cities are among those in the running:
Cameron: HB-1 Hummingbird Feeder from Peter’s Feeders.
Eau Claire: Mega Torque with VFD exhaust barn fan from J&D Manufacturing; Bariatric nursing mannequin from Realityworks; Belterra stone veneer siding from Silvermine Stone Co; Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge fabricated by Veritas Steel.
Ellsworth: All-natural cheddar cheese curds from Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery.
New Richmond: EyeBOX concussion assessment device from Oculogica.
Rice Lake: Tiny homes made by Escape Traveler.
Stanley: Customized conference tables made by Built-Rite BR.
To vote for your favorite products in the contest, go to madeinwis.com.
After the current round of voting closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the top 16 vote-getters will be put into a bracket-style tournament. Ultimately a winner will be announced on Oct. 19 at the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s Business Day event in Madison.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Accounting and consulting firm Nohre & Co. hired Tanner Thompson to be part of its accounting and audit team at its Eau Claire office, 4228 Southtowne Drive. After graduating from UW-Eau Claire in 2018 with a degree in finance, Tanner began his career in commercial banking before earning his accounting degree from Lakeland University in 2021.
• EAU CLAIRE — Scott Erickson has changed positions from being a commercial relationship manager to become an agriculture relationship manager at Security Financial Bank’s office in Bloomer. Erickson, who has been with the bank since 2016, will continue serving in his other role as the bank’s Bloomer market president.
• EAU CLAIRE — Miron Construction recently promoted Andrew Daniels from the role of vice president of business development to become the senior vice president of the firm’s Eau Claire operations. The new role puts him in charge of development, growth and advancement of sales in the region, as well as maintaining existing client relationships. Daniels has been with the company since 2005.
