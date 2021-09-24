Sorry, an error occurred.
RCU to buy Inver Grove Heights office
EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union is continuing its growth in eastern Minnesota with a deal announced last week to buy a bank office building in the Twin Cities metro area.
The Eau Claire-based credit union has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Deerwood Bank’s branch building in Inver Grove Heights, according to an RCU news release.
RCU will assume about $15 million in deposits and purchase assets of the office, based on terms of the agreement.
Pending customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be complete in early 2022.
Just the one building of Deerwood Bank’s is included in this deal. The bank will retain ownership of its other dozen locations in Minnesota, according to RCU’s news release.
The two financial institutions previously worked together in 2016 with RCU’s acquisition of an office in Apple Valley, Minn., from Deerwood Bank.
Shopko Optical makes short move
EAU CLAIRE — Shopko Optical opened its new location in Eau Claire last week, less than a block away from its old one.
The eye care business is now located at 943 W. Clairemont Ave. in a multi-tenant building that also includes a new Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant.
That new location is on the other side of a large parking lot in front of the Shopko Plaza shopping center where the eye care business previously was located.
The former Shopko discount store the shopping center is named after was closed in mid-2019 along with the retail chain’s other locations, but the Shopko Optical stores have continued doing business.
From staff reports
