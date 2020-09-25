Charter Bank is acquiring Chetek location
EAU CLAIRE —Charter Bank is expanding into Barron County by buying a fellow bank's branch office in Chetek.
The Eau Claire-based bank announced earlier this month that it signed an agreement to buy Bank First's branch in Chetek.
"This will be Charter Bank's first location in Barron County, but this is familiar territory for us," Phil Kohler, president and CEO of Charter Bank, said in a news release.
With roots and its headquarters in west-central Wisconsin, he added that Charter Bank is knowledgeable about Chetek and what its people expect in a bank.
The agreement has Charter Bank purchasing all the liabilities of Bank First's branch, including the deposit accounts and safe deposit boxes. However, Bank First will maintain assets of the branch and continue to service loan customers.
The boards of directors for each bank have already approved the agreement, which is expected to close at year's end. The branch will then change its name to Charter Bank.
Charter Bank currently has three branches — Eau Claire and Minnesota locations in Chaska and Chanhassen.
From staff reports