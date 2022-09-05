RCU’s partial acquisition of bank complete
EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union’s growth in Minnesota continued through a partial acquisition of a bank, which was completed last week.
Former Lake Area Bank retail offices in Hugo, Stillwater and White Bear Lake, as well as the affiliated Lake Area Mortgage in Arden Hills, reopened a week ago as new Royal Credit Union locations.
“The acquisition offered Royal the opportunity to bring our values and community involvement to an area of Minnesota that is a logical connection between our current Metro area offices and our St. Croix Valley offices,” Brandon Riechers, RCU president and CEO, said in a news release.
Grand opening celebrations for the offices will be held during the week of Sept. 19.
CVHBA launches job board for construction
EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association launched an online job board late last month to help connect local companies to potential new hires.
Found at cvhomebuilders.mcjobboard.net, the job board is responding to difficulties construction companies have had when filling positions.
“The number one challenge we hear from our members is how hard it is to find quality employees,” Christina Thrun, executive officer association, said in a news release. “The construction industry has been struggling to find employees for years and the current job market has only increased this challenge.”
The number of construction jobs in Wisconsin is projected to continue growing, she noted, citing state statistics. But there have been fewer people getting into careers in construction and the skilled trades, she stated.
The CVHBA has programs to encourage youth to learn about careers in construction, but Thrun said there is an immediate need for workers that prompted the launch of the new job board.
New youth apprenticeship pathways created
MADISON — Wisconsin high school juniors and seniors have 14 new choices for careers to explore through apprenticeships.
Gov. Tony Evers announced the new occupational pathways that local employers can support through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s modernized Youth Apprenticeship program.
“These latest youth apprenticeship pathways will help strengthen the connections among employers, educators, students, and communities, provide new opportunities for our young people to build their futures, and foster our own home-grown talent in critical industries that support local economies across our state,” Evers said in a news release.
The new apprenticeship options are arborist, dairy grazier, gas distribution technician, heavy equipment operator, utilities electrical technician, media broadcast technician, phlebotomist, resident aide, IT broadband technician, electro-mechanical/mechatronics, airport operations and management, aviation maintenance, aviation airframe and powerplant technician, and aviation avionics technician.
There are now a total of 75 Youth Apprenticeship program pathways.
Students interested in the Youth Apprenticeship program should start by speaking to their school counselor or a regional coordinator about offerings available in this area.
For schools in Eau Claire and Fall Creek, the regional coordinator is Kaylynn Winegar at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, who can be reached at 715-858-0615. The coordinator for other schools in the Chippewa Valley is Gwen Janke at CESA 10, who can be called at 715-720-2033.
More information can also be found online at dwd.wisconsin.gov/apprenticeship.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Security Financial Bank promoted Jacob Bauer, who works in the bank’s Bloomer office, to the position of relationship manager. Bauer joined the bank in November 2019.
