Ashley, Bauer Built stay on Top 75 list
An annual list of Wisconsin’s Top 75 privately owned businesses includes two west-central Wisconsin companies in its recently released 2019 edition.
Ashley Furniture Industries, which is headquartered in Arcadia, landed at No. 8 on the list compiled by global consulting firm Deloitte. The furniture manufacturer slipped one spot from last year’s list, getting passed by La Crosse-based convenience store chain Kwik Trip.
Retaining its No. 58 spot on the list is Bauer Built of Durand, a company that transports oil in bulk, retreads tires and offers other services to the commercial transportation sector.
Companies on Deloitte’s Wisconsin 75 list all must have at least $50 million in annual sales and are ranked based on their yearly revenue figures, which the consulting company keeps confidential. All businesses on the list are headquartered in Wisconsin and are privately owned or have more than half of their shares owned by one party.
Deloitte published the list on its website on Oct. 8 — the same day winners were presented awards.
WEDC ready to award more fab lab grants
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is accepting applications from public schools in the state that want to create or expand a fabrication laboratory.
Fab labs are workshops with high-tech equipment used to support students interested in careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
“We’ve seen WEDC’s Fab Labs Grants make a real difference in every region of the state in providing students with hands-on experience in areas such as design, engineering and complex problem-solving over the last four years,” Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO, said in a news release.
This is the fifth year that WEDC will award fab lab grants, which have a limit of $25,000 per school district or $50,000 to consortiums of multiple districts.
In the new round of funding, WEDC plans to hand out $750,000 spread across 30 school districts.
The school districts are required to match WEDC’s grant money with funding of their own. Schools have until Dec. 12 to apply for the grants.
Since the program began, WEDC has awarded $2.1 million in grants to 58 school districts. Altoona school district was one of the 2017 grant recipients, receiving $25,000 from the program, according to the WEDC website.
Real Life Academy seeks business volunteers
An annual event that teaches area high school students how to make money management decisions after they graduate is seeking volunteers from the business community.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is asking for business professionals willing to volunteer during the Real Life Academy on Nov. 13 at the Lismore Hotel, 333 Gibson St.
About 400 students from Altoona, Augusta, Fall Creek and Eau Claire high schools will participate in the hands-on simulation of the financial decisions they’ll face given the careers they intend to pursue.
Students will be challenged with how to spend their expected paychecks as they visit 28 different stations representing expenses such as housing, transportation and groceries.
Varying volunteer shifts are needed during the academy, which will last from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
People interested in volunteering can contact Casey Schumacher via email at schumacher@eauclairechamber.org.
Bloomer woman starts own travel agency
A Bloomer woman with more than eight years of experience in the travel industry has started a new agency intended for people who want to go on vacation and give something back to their destination.
Stephanie Homann recently started Intentional Journeys, a travel agency offering vacation packages that each include some component of volunteerism as part of the journey.
“The ‘giving back’ part of a vacation can mean serving a meal at a shelter, reading to children at a school, or providing a monetary donation. It doesn’t have to consume your entire trip and travelers can still have the opportunity to stay at a luxury resort or well-known hotel,” she explained in a news release.
Trips she is beginning to book this fall have destinations in the United States and elsewhere in the world.
The travel agency can be found online at intentional-journeys.com.
Short Takes
• The leader of an Eau Claire company recently was named to the board of directors for the national association of third party administrators that manage businesses’ employee benefit plans. Marc Paulson, president of Benefit Plan Administrators, will serve a three-year term on the board for the Society of Professional Benefit Administrators.
