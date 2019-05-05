Creative Economy Week starts Saturday
Eau Claire is among Wisconsin cities that are recognizing how the arts play a role in their local economies.
Starting Saturday, a series of dramatic performances, workshops, live music and demonstrations are part of Eau Claire’s Creative Economy Week.
One of the events will be an informational about on May 16 on investing in entrepreneurs through crowdfunding and Opportunity Zone financing.
That presentation will be 5 to 7 p.m. at Forage, which is located in Building 13 of Banbury Place at 930 Galloway St. There is a $5 fee for attending, which includes light snacks.
A listing of events associated with Creative Economy Week is available on Downtown Eau Claire Inc.’s website, downtowneauclaire.org.
Two electric engine servicing firms merge
A Wisconsin-based company has bought a Chippewa Falls electric motor repair company.
L&S Electric of Schofield announced recently that it has acquired Garbers Electric Motor Repair, which is located at 1975 Olson Drive in Chippewa Falls’ Riverside Industrial Park.
L&S intends to retain all Garbers employees, according to a news release announcing the merger. The local operation will be renamed as L&S Electric.
L&S is a 35-year-old company specializing in electrical motor servicing and repairs. In addition to its Schofield headquarters, it has operations in Rothschild, Appleton, Sturtevant and out-of-state locations in Minneapolis, Iron Mountain, Mich., and Lubbock, Texas.
RCU hosts free shredding events
Credit union members and the general public can dispose of excess paperwork containing personal information at several free shredding events this month at RCU offices.
People can bring up to two file-size boxes of paperwork, CDs or floppy disks to the shredding events at these RCU offices:
• 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, 1031 Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls.
• 7:30-9 a.m., May 11, 2415 Jodi Drive, Eau Claire.
• 5:30-7 p.m., May 14, 2615 Hils Court, Menomonie.
Short Takes
• Feather Real Estate recently opened a new office in Chetek at 121 Second St. The real estate firm also has locations in Eau Claire and Rice Lake.
• Eau Claire-based credit union RCU recently named Elizabeth Villa as the branch manager for both of its two offices in Menomonie.
• Adam Kinnard has been promoted to the position of executive vice president-chief technology officer at Eau Claire-based credit union RCU. Kinnard has worked for RCU since 2001 in its information systems and will now lead policy for that team and development of technology solutions for credit union members.
• A downtown Eau Claire arts center that opened in September recently won an award that recognizes the use of copper in architecture, according to a news release from the North American Copper in Architecture Awards. The Pablo Center at the Confluence was among 15 buildings in the U.S. and Canada that were recognized by the Copper Development Association and the Canadian Copper & Brass Development Association.
• The U.S. Small Business Administration is recognizing the UW-River Falls’ Small Business Development Center with an award recognizing improvements in client outreach and its role in boosting the state’s economy. The center will receive the Wisconsin 2019 Small Business Development Center of Excellence and Innovation Award at a May 10 ceremony in Waukesha, according to a UW-River Falls news release.
From staff reports