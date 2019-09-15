Altoona’s River Prairie development wins award
The Wisconsin Economic Development Association dubbed Altoona’s River Prairie development as the best economic development initiative of 2019 during a recent awards ceremony.
The association held its annual Community and Economic Development Awards on Wednesday in downtown Madison, handing out six awards.
“The City of Altoona is both thrilled and humbled to receive a CEDA Award for our River Prairie project,” city administrator Mike Golat said in a news release. “We want to thank our partners who contributed to the success of River Prairie, including the many citizens and community leaders who shared their vision during the planning process.”
Also recognized were Ayres Associates and Haas Sons as well as other investors and developers who have been a part of River Prairie.
The mixed-use development is located off of the River Prairie Drive exit of U.S. 53.
While they did not win awards in their categories, there were others from the Chippewa Valley who were finalists:
• ThinkEauClaire.com, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s interactive talent attraction campaign, was a finalist for the talent development award.
• Nordson EDI of Chippewa Falls was a finalist for the business retention and expansion award for its new headquarters and manufacturing facility.
Short Takes
• Eau Claire-based Charter Bank recently hired Patty Chambers as the company’s new chief human resources officer. The Mondovi native has held a variety of human resources positions in the hospitality, energy and financial sectors in Texas, Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to a Charter Bank news release.
From staff reports