Kohler will lead bankers group in 2020-21
The president of an Eau Claire bank is nearing a term as leader of the association that represents 235 commercial banks with a presence in Wisconsin.
Paul Kohler, president and CEO of Charter Bank, recently began his term as chair-elect of the Wisconsin Bankers Association, which means he will be elevated to serve as chairman in its 2020-2021 year.
The association announced leadership positions and those joining or continuing on its board of directors in a Thursday news release.
Among the continuing board members are Jerry Jacobson of Chippewa Falls-based Northwestern Bank and Thomas Van Pelt, president and CEO of Citizens State Bank in Hudson.
Short Takes
• Eau Claire-based Security Financial Bank has named Norb Christman as its market president for the bank’s Ladysmith territory. Christman, a lifelong Ladysmith resident, has 15 years of experience in commercial and agricultural lending.
• Security Financial Bank appointed Melody Sheehan to the position of senior credit officer, putting her in charge of development and enforcement of credit quality in the bank’s loan portfolio as well as the business’ credit culture. Sheehan has worked for the bank since 2011 and her most recent post was director of credit and loan administration.
• Grace Lutheran Communities — a nonprofit provider of skilled nursing, rehabilitation, child care and other services in the Chippewa Valley — recently named Raymond Weiss as its new CEO. Weiss, who will start in the post this summer, has more than 20 years of experience in health care leadership, most recently serving as vice president and chief long-term care officer for Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.
• Supercomputer company Cray, which is headquartered in Seattle but has roots and manufacturing facilities in Chippewa Falls, took a couple honors earlier this month at the American Business Awards. Cray won gold among computer hardware companies and silver for “most innovative tech company” for firms with less than 2,500 workers. Cray chief technology officer Steve Scott won gold as a tech innovator of the year in the awards’ computer hardware and peripherals division.
From staff reports