Chamber of Commerce hosts annual downtown stroll
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual community wellness walk for the business community on July 17 in the city’s downtown area.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., people are encouraged to check in at the chamber office, 101 N. Farwell St., to get maps of walking routes that feature murals, outdoor sculptures and other sights to see in Eau Claire’s downtown.
The event is free, but participants are encouraged to register through the chamber’s website — eauclairechamber.org — by July 16 to be eligible for door prizes.
In case of bad weather, the walk’s rain date is July 24.
Region’s markets recognized in meat contest
Meat processors in Cumberland and Elmwood were among those honored in the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Contest.
Louie’s Finer Meats of Cumberland was named grand champion in several categories — bone-in ham, flavored summer sausage, smoked beef and dry sausage.
Sailer’s Food Market & Meat Processing in Elmwood took second place in the flavored bacon, bone-in ham, smoked beef and specialty bratwurst categories. The market’s Canadian bacon also won third place in the cured specialty meat product division.
Award winners were announced Monday and their products will be sold at an Aug. 6 auction in Madison with proceeds benefitting 4-H programs in the state.
Short Takes
• Seeds & Stuff Farm Market, 2132 Highway 40, Colfax, has begun offering U-Haul truck rentals and other do-it-yourself moving products.
• Celebrating the company’s 100th anniversary and 50 years in Neillsville, Cummins Filtration will be holding an open house later this month. From noon to 6 p.m. on July 19, the public is invited to take tours of the company’s Neillsville location at 1401 E. Division St.
• Eau Claire-based Security Financial Bank promoted Jenny Jereczek to manager of its Ag Banking Department, making her responsible for leading and growing the bank’s agricultural team and portfolio. Hired in 2009 as a credit analyst, Jereczek had been an ag relationship manager in the Durand market since 2014.
