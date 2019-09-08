Senior job, volunteer fair is Sept. 18 at mall
People 55 and older interested in work or volunteer opportunities are invited to attend an event later this month at Oakwood Mall, 4800 Golf Road.
The Age of Opportunity Job & Volunteer Fair will be 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 18 in the Younkers wing of the mall.
The event is intended for seniors looking for full- or part-time jobs, project work, flexible-hours employment or volunteer positions.
More than 30 exhibitors are signed up for the fair, which is jointly sponsored by chambers of commerce in the Chippewa Valley and local Aging & Disability Resource Centers.
Merchants buys bank known for foiling outlaw
Merchants Bank, which is based in Winona, Minn. and has a branch in Eau Claire, completed its purchase of a Minnesota community bank with the distinction of foiling an attempted robbery by the Jesse James gang in 1876.
The First National Bank of Northfield became an affiliate of Merchants Financial Group on Aug. 30 and will change its name to Merchants Bank in spring.
The bank’s original Northfield location — now a historical site — became famous through its use of a time lock on its safe, preventing the James gang from taking money from it. Two outlaws, a bank cashier and an innocent bystander died of gunshot wounds from the gang’s escape, but James was not among the casualties and he fled to safety, according to a history on the bank’s website.
Short Takes
• WNB Financial hired Chris Forcier as vice president, financial adviser at the bank’s Eau Claire office, 4330 Golf Terrace, Suite 111. Forcier brings 20 year of financial advising experience — all in the Chippewa Valley — to the bank.
• Wisconsin Farmers Union hired a former state Department of Natural Resources biologist with a new position called watershed coordinator. Bill Hogseth, who did habitat restoration along the Lower Chippewa River as a state employee, will now be working with farmer-led councils in Dunn, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties in the Mississippi River Watershed on behalf of the union.
From staff reports