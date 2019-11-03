Merchants Financial’s YTD profit exceeds goal
Profit for the parent company of Merchants Bank is $2.64 million above where it was expected to be by the end of September.
Merchants Financial Group recently released its third quarter financial statement, showing a net income of nearly $14.5 million for the first nine months of 2019.
As a result of the profitable performance, the company announced last week that it will pay a semiannual dividend of 75 cents per share in December — 7.1% more than June’s dividend.
All of Merchants Bank’s regions and its secondary mortgage market exceeded their plans for the third quarter, contributing to the strong performance, according to a news release from the company. Of strategic importance during the quarter, the bank closed on its purchase of First National Bank of Northfield, Minn.
Winona, Minn.-based Merchants Bank has a branch in Eau Claire at 2728 Mall Drive.
Disaster response, recovery seminar is Nov. 14
Disaster Ready Chippewa Valley will hold a morning seminar this month on how businesses can respond and recover to hazardous material situations.
The emergency preparedness group’s fall seminar will be 8:15 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 14, in the Menominee Room of the Davies Center on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
Local government officials and firefighters will speak about emergency warning systems, dealing with a hazardous materials spill and community resiliency.
James Hager, president and CEO of WRR Environmental Services, will talk about the response and lessons learned from a 2007 fire at the company’s plant just south of Eau Claire.
A flier for the seminar notes that most businesses have some hazardous materials risks, either from substances they have on-site or by being located near another business that does have them.
Attendance costs $10 for people from businesses that are members of Disaster Ready Chippewa Valley and $25 for nonmembers. Register online by Nov. 11 at tinyurl.com/y2ungzk8.
Post-merger work continues in Q3 at CCFBank
ALTOONA — CCFBank’s parent company, Citizens Community Bancorp, recently posted $1.2 million in earnings during its third quarter.
The three-month period that ended on Sept. 30 included work the bank is doing to bring two other regional banks into the fold after they merged with CCF.
“During the third quarter, we focused on successfully integrating our last two bank acquisitions,” Stephen Bianchi, chairman, president and CEO, said in a news release.
The United Bank merger closed a year ago and the Farmers & Merchants Bank of Tomah acquisition was completed in July.
Other highlights of the recent quarter included strong fee income from commercial loan activity, an annual debit card incentive and reduced FDIC insurance assessments, according to the news release. Those were partially offset by increased loan servicing amortization due to higher prepayments and higher marketing expenses tied to the two bank acquisitions.
Short Takes
• A Wisconsin trade publication named an estimator from a Black River Falls-based construction company as the best in his field for 2019. Construction, bidding and transportation newspaper The Daily Reporter recently presented Shawn Hoffman, chief estimator at Hoffman Construction, with its Estimator of the Year Award.
• Security Financial Bank recently hired Brandon Litwiller to work as loan operations officer at its corporate office in Eau Claire. Litwiller, who has several years of experience at other financial institutions, will be responsible for development of the bank’s loan operations teams and systems.
• Eau Claire-based SDS Architects recently hired Neil Tanula as an architectural position. Tanula will work with staff and clients to prepare and review design graphics, draft construction documents and assist architects at SDS.
• Adams Publishing Group, which owns the Leader-Telegram, appointed Nick Monico to the company’s newly created position of chief operating officer in late October. Monico has held leadership positions in other media groups, most recently as president of News Media Corporation.
From staff reports