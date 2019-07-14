Chamber launches Workforce Playbook website
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce recently launched its website with resources local businesses can use to help retain and attract employees.
The Workforce Playbook is a directory with dozens of programs available to Chippewa Valley employers, such as training sessions, marketing, grants, internships, apprenticeships and research.
View the website at ecworkforceplaybook.org.
The chamber considers the website’s debut as a “soft launch” as it will be collecting feedback and might make updates before more widely promoting the playbook.
UW-RF adds 3 new specialized MBA tracks
RIVER FALLS — UW-River Falls will offer three new tracks during the 2019-2020 academic year in its Master of Business Administration program.
The innovation, leadership and agribusiness tracks will allow graduates to customize their MBA program to fit their specific career goals, according to a news release from the university.
“We are building on the strengths of the College of Business and Economics and feedback from the business community to offer these tracks,” said Marina Onken, interim dean of the college.
To learn more about the new tracks, go to uwrf.edu/CBE/MBA/MBA-Tracks.cfm.
Packers CEO featured in new DWD podcast
A monthly podcast on workforce issues in Wisconsin has debuted its inaugural episode, featuring an interview with Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy.
State Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman interviews Murphy on how the NFL team hires and retains employees both in its back office and on the field.
“On Wisconsin Workforce” is available through Apple Podcasts, Google Play and YouTube.
A new episode will be released every month and each one will include a discussion with chief economist Dennis Winters on the state of the Wisconsin workforce, according to a DWD news release.
WEDC leads Nov. 15-23 trade venture to Australia
The state’s economic development agency is inviting Wisconsin businesses interested in exporting to Australia to consider joining a trade venture this fall.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is leading the trade venture on Nov. 15 to 23, which will include visits to Sydney, New South Wales and Melbourne.
Wisconsin companies participating in the venture will have customized meetings scheduled for them at each city based on business partnerships they could establish in Australia.
There is a $1,600 cost to attend the venture, which includes a market assessment, hotel accommodations and transportation between Australian cities. The price does not include airfare or most meals.
The deadline to register is Sept. 6.
For more information or to register, go to the WEDC’s website, wedc.org.
Short Takes
• American Insurance Services is moving its Eau Claire office from the downtown area out to the city’s south side. Previously located at 615 S. Barstow St., AIS will start doing business on Monday from its new offices at 3610 Oakwood Hills Parkway.
• Wine Spectator magazine gave an Award of Excellence this month to Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse, which is attached to the Eau Claire Holiday Inn, 4751 Owen Ayres Court. Bestowed upon 2,447 restaurants, the award recognizes establishments with a well-chosen assortment of wines that match the menu in price and style. This is Johnny’s second consecutive award and it is the only winner in the Chippewa Valley.
• Two Chippewa Valley Insty-Prints locations are adopting a new name — Allegra Marketing Print Mail — to reflect the breadth of their services. Owned by Rob and Phyllis Meier, the centers at 2429 E. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire and 3120 Schneider Ave. in Menomoine offer marketing consultation, graphic design, advanced printing, mailing services and promotional products.
From staff reports