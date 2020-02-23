Evers gives financial literacy award
to local group
Gov. Tony Evers recognized 14 people, businesses and organizations last week for their contributions to financial literacy training.
Among those was the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, which was among six organizations to get an award at the ceremony on Wednesday in the State Capitol.
“Financial literacy training is something we all need throughout our lives from elementary school to the workplace to retirement,” Evers said in a news relese. “The dedication of these individuals and groups to help the people of Wisconsin become financially secure and achieve their dreams is commendable.”
Award recipients were chosen by the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy based on nominations submitted for consideration.
Credit unions post strong ’19 financials
Wisconsin’s credit unions reported year-end financial figures on Thursday, showing that 2019 was a good year for them.
Assets grew by 11% last year, reaching $41.1 billion for the 121 state-chartered credit unions, three federal ones and a corporate credit union included in a report released by the state Department of Financial Institutions.
“Loan growth has been robust and combined with controlled operating expenses, net income and net worth growth are very strong,” DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said in a news release. “Overall, Wisconsin credit unions are financially stable, and the trends are positive.”
Loans grew by $2.3 billion last year, reaching $32.7 billion.
Net worth of credit unions rose by $443 million —a 10.5% increase — and ended last year at $4.7 billion.
EC chamber’s
HR conference
will be April 7
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chippewa Valley Society for Human Resource Management will host the area’s eighth annual Human Resource Conference on Tuesday, April 7.
The event intended for human resources professionals, small business owners and managers will last from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave., on Eau Claire’s far south side.
The conference will start with a keynote speech from Stacy Whaley, founder of leadership development company Fire Up & Lead. A lunchtime presentation from Chris Herzog and Sarah Stokes, co-owners of STOKES|HERZOG, will explain how companies can use marketing to retain and recruit employees.
There are also numerous breakout sessions throughout the conference on topics including employee health care, workplace training, worker’s compensation, succession planning and keeping employee benefits competitive.
Tickets are now available for $89 to chamber or CVSHRM members, $119 for nonmembers and $49 for students.
To register or for more information, go to eauclairechamber.org. Registration is required by March 29.
Short Takes
• Eau Claire-based Charter Bank recently hired Ericka Daken as an applicants analyst on its information technology team. Daken previously worked for Royal Credit Union for the last 14 years.
From staff reports