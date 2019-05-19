Half Moon Lake bridge wins public works award
Designed by local architecture and engineering firm Ayres Associates, an Eau Claire bridge that carries traffic across a lake into a city park won an award from the American Public Works Association.
The trade group named the Half Moon Lake bridge in Carson Park as one of the Public Works Projects of the Year in the small cities/rural communities transportation category.
The national award follows accolades from the organization’s state chapter and the American Council of Engineering Companies of Wisconsin for the design work Ayres did on the bridge project.
Replacing a narrower bridge built in 1933, the new bridge completed last year still has two traffic lanes, but also added bicycle lanes, wider sidewalks, fishing platforms, limestone seating and other improvements.
Augusta library hosts free resume workshop
A career counselor will give a free workshop on crafting a resume and offer other job searching tips next week at Augusta Memorial Library.
Sara Ruckman of the Eau Claire County Job Center will lead the workshop from 3 to 4 p.m. on May 28 at the library, 113 N. Stone St.
For more information, go online to augustalibrary.org, call 715-286-2070 or email aulib@augustalibrary.org.
Breakfast in the Valley will be June 14
An annual community dairy breakfast that highlights the contributions of area farmers will be next month at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center, 5530 Fairview Drive.
Breakfast in the Valley, which is sponsored by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, will be 5 to 10 a.m. on June 14.
The menu has scrambled eggs, muffins, cheese curds, bananas, milk, orange juice, coffee and Culver’s frozen custard served with strawberries and corn flakes.
The event also will include agricultural displays, farm animals, door prizes, a milk drinking contest, antique tractors, awards recognizing local farmers and a visit from Alice in Dairyland.
New this year is the addition of a farmers market featuring local vendors.
Admission is $8 for adults, $2 for children ages 3 to 12, and younger children eat for free.
Tickets are available at the door or in advance at the chamber’s downtown Eau Claire office at 101 N. Farwell St.
Short Takes
• A new business selling cannabidiol and hemp products opened this month in an Eau Claire business complex. Owned by Chris Buske, Wonders of Nature is located in Building 13, Suite 14 of Banbury Place.
• Architecture and engineering firm Wendel hired Caryn Cowin as a construction project manager for its Eau Claire office in Building D04 in Banbury Place. Cowin previously worked as program, project and construction manager for Desert Community College in California, including a main role in $37.5 million in renovations to two campus buildings.
