Five compete Tuesday in Idea Challenge
Five entrepreneurs will compete Tuesday morning in the final round of the Idea Challenge, a local business contest with a top prize of $5,000.
The five finalists will make their business pitches and answer questions from a panel of local business experts at CoLab, 312 S. Barstow St., before a winner is announced.
The finalists are:
• Farm Doc Microgreens — Dr. Dan Czelatdko’s idea for non-GMO organic plant seedlings grown year-round and delivered to local retailers and restaurants.
• ToyVenture — Tomi Stoyanova’s business idea for combining educational toys and books into a gift set designed for young children.
• SMARTcare — Scott Zielski’s advanced software program intended to improve home caregiving.
• Zaba Sports Cards — Professional-quality trading cards for student athletes created by Hunter Angell.
• Eau Pour Mobile Bartending — Liz Fagen’s portable bartending services with locally sourced beers and liquors that can be hired for events in the Chippewa Valley.
The Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp. runs the competition and Northwestern Banks is the financial sponsor for prizes awarded to finalists.
All finalists receive $500 and several marketing and business services to help launch their idea. The contest winner will receive $5,000 in reimbursable business expenses.
Eau Claire law firms merging next year
Two Eau Claire law firms are combining forces early next year.
Nodolf Flory and Richie, Guettinger & Manydeeds announced in a news release that their merger is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2020 with the combined firm taking on the former’s name.
“In Nodolf Flory, we have found a partner that matches our dedication to client needs while demonstrating the highest level of excellence and integrity in service,” Edmund Manydeeds III said in the news release.
The two firms had some areas of law in common, but also other specialties they each bring into the merger to broaden the breadth of the combined entity’s areas of expertise. Personal injury, insurance defense and mediation are some of the specialties that Richie, Guettinger and Manydeeds bring to the merger. Nodolf Flory’s practice includes real estate development, governmental relations and family law.
Manydeeds and Jeffrey Guettinger will continue as partners serving their clients’ business, financial and litigation needs. David Richie will lead the firm’s mediation services section.
Former Rehab bar reopening as Diablo Blue
A new bar and grill is preparing to open in a Menomonie storefront that had been home to a tavern that lost its liquor license last year.
Eau Claire-based restaurant operators CW Group sent a news release promoting the imminent opening of Diablo Blue, 631 Broadway St. S.
CW Group, founded by Michael Creviston and Paul Wilkes, also runs Wilkes Group, M3 Sound/Lighting/Staging, All Occasions DJ Service and The Star Booth–Mobile Photo Booth.
Ben Peterson, director of business development for Wilkes Group, said Diablo Blue is tentatively going to open this week.
The business will serve its full menu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week. Some late-night food options will be available until bar close, according to the news release.
Photos on the new restaurant’s Facebook page show it undergoing a thorough remodeling since its previous life as Rehab.
Rehab lost its liquor license in June 2018 after the bar came under pressure from the city and UW-Stout for a large amount of underage drinking fines and other citations issued there two months prior. After losing the liquor license, the business had briefly continued on as a dance club that did not sell alcoholic beverages.
Diablo Blue does have a full liquor license, Peterson stated.
Short Takes
• Sheila Kohls has been promoted to vice president of operations at Eau Claire-based Royal Credit Union, making her manager of member satisfaction, departmental goals, process improvement initiatives and projects involving frontline employees. Prior to joining RCU in 2016 as business process improvement manager, Kohls had been in a similar position working at IDEXX.
• Royal Credit Union hired Denise Nagel as manager of the newly created business intelligence and data analytics team at the Eau Claire-based credit union. To the role, Nagel brings several years of experience gained while working as director of risk adjustment finance at UnitedHealthcare.
• Tad Carlson has been promoted to vice president of IT solutions and development at Royal Credit Union, putting him in charge of applications development, business intelligence and analytics, and application analyst teams at the Eau Claire-based credit union. Carlson started working at RCU in January 2018 as an application analyst, bringing with him years of experience from previous jobs in manufacturing, pharmacy benefit management and retail industries in the Eau Claire and Twin Cities markets.
From staff reports