Speakers sought for HR conference
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking speakers for its annual conference on human resources.
The local business group is seeking proposals from people willing to make a one-hour presentation on a topic tied to human resources.
Topics the Chamber is interested in speakers for a variety of topics including employee benefits, conflict management, diversity and inclusion, employment law, flexible workplaces, HR analytics, labor relations, recruiting, retention, workplace safety, succession planning and wellness.
The conference will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 7 at The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave.
While there is no payment to speakers, they do get recognition in conference materials and free admission to the event.
Those interested in speaking must fill out a form describing their presentation, professional background and target audience.
Proposals must be submitted by Dec. 20 to Kaylynn Stahlbusch via email at stahlbusch@eauclairechamber.org.
Short Takes
• Royal Credit Union hired Emily Walton as its business process improvement manager, making her leader of a team of employees that analyze the Eau Claire-based credit union’s operations and improve efficiency. Walton has worked for RCU since March 2009, starting as a technical writer and progressing though a variety of other roles in her career with the credit union.
• AUGUSTA — Unity Bank hired Timothy Hau, who has 35 years of experience in the fields of information technology and business process enhancement, as its new chief innovation officer. Hau will be working out of Unity Bank’s Augusta office.
• AUGUSTA — Colette “Coco” Olson, who has over 35 years working in mortgage and retail banking, has joined Unity Bank as its regional manager for its Wisconsin locations. Olson will be primarily working from the bank’s Augusta office, but will also travel to branches in Neillsville, Fall Creek and Fairchild.
From staff reports