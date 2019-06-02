Behling named new president of Weld Riley
Local law firm Weld Riley has elected attorney John Behling to serve as its new president, according to a news release.
Previous president and firm founder Steve Weld is stepping down from the presidency, but will continue to co-chair its labor employment law section and represent numerous clients.
“John has been serving as the vice president in the firm for more than a decade and is well versed in the practical aspects of running a 21st century law firm,” Weld said in the news release.
Behling is a partner in the firm and practices in areas of sand mining and minerals, government relations, administrative, cooperative, municipal and environmental law. Behling currently serves as president of the UW System Board of Regents. He previously served as an aide to Tommy Thompson when he was Wisconsin’s governor and later when he became U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services during President George W. Bush’s first term.
Weld Riley has offices in Eau Claire, Black River Falls and Menomonie.
C&M opens new offices on Eau Claire’s south side
C&M Home Builders and Real Estate recently opened its new offices on Eau Claire’s south side.
The Eau Claire-based construction and real estate company owned by Cody and Molly Filipczak is now based at 6176 Sandstone Road, in its own Trillium commercial development.
Two-thirds of the 4,738-square-foot building is being used by the company’s offices, while the remaining third will open later this year as an interior design boutique from co-owner Molly Filipczak.
“It’s been a dream of mine to be able to open my own store to share some of my favorite design elements with not only my clients, but with everyone from all over the Chippewa Valley,” she said in a news release.
Short Takes
• An Eau Claire video and digital marketing firm’s virtual tour of a Door County nature preserve won an award last month from a trade group. The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts bestowed a Gold Award of Excellence from its Communicator Awards competition The Post House for the mobile app version of its 360-degree tour of The Ridges Sanctuary.
From staff reports