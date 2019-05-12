Working moms to gather May 23
A luncheon and presentation for area working mothers will be May 23 at the Sleep Inn & Suites Conference Center, 5872 33rd Ave., just north of Eau Claire.
The event will begin with registration at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch served at noon.
Julia Johnson, one of the partners in Pablo Management, will be the keynote speaker. She will tell her story and share thoughts on how to maintain a healthy work/life balance.
Then there will be a panel discussion featuring three other local working mothers. The event will wrap up at 1:30 p.m.
Attending the luncheon costs $25. Registration is due by May 20.
Register online through the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s website, eauclairechamber.org.
RCU members re-elect trio to board of directors
Members of RCU re-elected three people to the Eau Claire-based credit union’s board of directors during the annual meeting recently in downtown Eau Claire.
Doug Olson, Jennifer McDonough and Stuart Schaefer all got new three-year terms on the board.
Olson has been a board member since 1995, McDonough first began serving in 1997 and Schaefer has been on the board since 2010.
Olson is the board’s chairman, Schaefer is vice chairman and McDonough holds the position of board secretary.
Workplace wellness session combats stress
Research-based approaches for managing stress will be presented during a free workplace wellness session later this month in Eau Claire.
The session entitled “Taking Care of You” will be 8 to 9:30 a.m. on May 29 at Metropolis Resort and Conference Center, 5150 Fairview Drive.
Leading the presentation will be Jeanne Walsh, who works for UW-Extension as the human development and relationship educator in Chippewa County
She will share practical strategies and experiences that can help participants manage stress in their own lives.
Though there is no fee, advanced registration is required. Register online through the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s website, eauclairechamber.org.
Short Takes
• MENOMONIE — Vets Plus, maker of nutritional supplements and other products for animals, hired Juan Mena to serve as marketing director specializing in companion animal products. Mena has 25 years of sales and marketing experience, most recently as marketing director for Miami-based OPKO Health.
• A website and video that local employers can use to recruit new employees to the Eau Claire area was recognized with an award from Mid America Chamber Executives recently in Sioux Falls, S.D. The “Think Eau Claire” campaign developed by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and Volume One won the Digital Campaign of the Year award.
From staff reports