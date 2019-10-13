Manufacturer will open employee clinic in Altoona
CURT Group will open a health clinic for its employees and their families early next year near the company’s Altoona manufacturing facility.
Eau Claire-based Achieve Wellness announced Wednesday that it has been selected to run the clinic that will be located in the Commerce Point building, 1419 Winchester Way.
“As medical costs continue to hyperinflate, both employers and working families are looking for new solutions. We are proud to be part of the solution by offering CURT Group the opportunity for exceptional family health care in a convenient and cost-effective manner,” AJ Sherman, chief operating officer of Achieve Wellness, said in a news release.
Between employees and their family members, the clinic expects to serve more than 800 people, Sherman said. Open on weekdays, the clinic will be regularly staffed by three people with supplemental employees — including wellness coaches, dietitians, fitness professionals and nurses — brought in as needed.
CURT is a manufacturer of towing products and truck accessories with its corporate headquarters located at 6208 Industrial Drive, just off U.S. 12 and less than a mile from the planned clinic.
Rice Lake-made rifle wins ‘coolest thing’ contest
A lever-action rifle made in Rice Lake has been dubbed “The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” in a contest sponsored by the state’s chamber of commerce.
The Big Boy All-Weather Rifle made by Henry Repeating Arms received the most votes in the fourth annual contest run by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group.
The rifle competed with nearly 160 other nominees in the contest, which involved numerous rounds of online voting in September and earlier this month. Nominees spanned industries including metal fabrication, food production, automotive components and machinery — all made in Wisconsin. The winner was announced Tuesday at the WMC Foundation Business & Industry Luncheon in Milwaukee.
Previous winners were Uncle Mike’s Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Kringle, Oshkosh Corporation’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and Harley-Davidson’s Milwaukee Eight Engine.
Startup competition is next weekend at Jamf
An annual competition that challenges entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into a viable product within 48 hours will be next weekend in downtown Eau Claire.
Startup 48 will begin Friday night and continue through Sunday at Jamf, 215 Riverfront Terrace. Teams will develop startup businesses over those days and then pitch their products to a panel of judges. Winners will be announced during a Sunday evening party at The Brewing Projekt, 1807 N. Oxford Ave.
The competition is open to people of all ages who are interested in entrepreneurship and networking with people who have the same interests. Attendees in previous years have included developers, coders, designers, marketers, financiers and business owners, according to a news release on the event.
Startup 48 also is the local qualifier event for Wisconsin’s Big Idea Tournament, an entrepreneurship competition open to UW System students.
To learn more about the competition or to register, go online to startup48.co.
Workplace wellness session is on preventing suicides
A free training session on Oct. 30 is intended to help people spot warning signs in coworkers who may be contemplating suicide and assist them in seeking help.
QPR Suicide Prevention Training will be 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, 101 N. Farwell St.
Attendees will learn how to spot warning signs, assist a person at risk of suicide and make a referral to a provider that can help that person.
The training will be led by Janet Weix, Eau Claire County’s mental health coordinator, and social worker Jackie O’Bryan.
The training session is part of the chamber’s Workplace Wellness Program and is specifically designed for organizations with workplace wellness programs or are thinking of starting one.
Though there is no charge, advance registration is required through the chamber’s website, eauclairechamber.org.
From staff reports