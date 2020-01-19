New boutique law firm opens in Eau Claire
Two attorneys opened up a new firm specializing in areas of business law on Jan. 1 on Eau Claire’s south side.
Dustin F. Von Ruden and Garrett W. Nix are partners in their boutique business law firm of Von Ruden & Nix, S.C. in the Royal Oaks building, 4410 Golf Terrace, Suite 210.
In their new firm, the attorneys will continue to practice in the areas of commercial real estate development, business transactions, banking and financial institutions, agribusiness, cooperative law, municipal law, estate and business succession planning, and general corporate advice and consulting.
The firm serves clients throughout western Wisconsin and beyond.
Financial health will
be topic of Jan. 29
gathering
A free presentation on financial health for both employers and employees will be later this month in Eau Claire.
Part of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s Workplace Wellness Program, the presentation will be 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at The Metropolis Resort & Convention Center, 5150 Fairview Drive.
Mark Alfuth, UW-Eau Claire finance professor, will explore issues of financial health and how providing education and resources on the subject can help improve productivity and efficiency.
Register online through the chamber’s website, eauclairechamber.org.
Short Takes
• Scott Rogers, governmental affairs and workforce director at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, has been named to the board of directors for the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Executives.
• Royal Credit Union promoted Karlee Wallin to vice president-small business lending manager, heading up a newly created division of the Eau Claire-based credit union. Wallin, who has worked at RCU since 2006, will be responsible for leading the division intended to build relationships with its small business members and manage a team of lenders across the credit union’s service area.
From staff reports