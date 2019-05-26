CCF Bank completes sale of lone Michigan branch
CCF Bank completed the sale of its only Michigan branch recently to a credit union.
In a deal announced in December, the Altoona-based bank agreed to sell its Rochester Hills, Mich. branch to Lake Michigan Credit Union.
The bank is expecting a net gain of about $2.3 million in the sale, which was completed on May 17.
CCF’s primary markets are the Chippewa Valley, Twin Cities area and Mankato, Minn., according to the bank’s website.
DECI’s Jump-Start contest begins taking applications
Entrepreneurs who have their sights set on opening a business in downtown Eau Claire or relocating there can apply for a contest intended to help with start-up costs.
Downtown Eau Claire Inc.’s Jump-Start Downtown business competition has begun accepting applications for its 2020 awards.
The grand prize is $5,000 in start-up capital, a brand development strategy session and print advertising credits.
Two runner-up prizes including $2,500 and $1,000, respectively, in start-up capital also are part of the contest.
All applicants also get a DECI media package including online and print promotions as well.
Those interested in participating must submit an application and business plan to DECI by Sept. 2.
For application materials and more information on the contest, go to DECI’s website, downtowneauclaire.org/jump-start.
WEDC seeks governor’s award business nominees
Awards recognizing established and newer businesses led by minorities, women and disabled veterans are seeking nominees through July 15.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s 2019 Marketplace Governor’s Awards will honor the winning businesses during a conference on Oct. 23 to 24 in Milwaukee.
To nominate a business or learn more about the awards, go to MarketplaceWisconsin.com.
The awards will honor small and large businesses in two categories — established firms that have grown over the past five years and plan to continue expanding, and new companies formed after 2015 that show growth potential.
Short Takes
• Union Trailer Sales and Service, 1307 122nd St., Lake Hallie, has begun offering U-Haul moving products and services.
• The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking speakers for its Marketing and Social Media Conference, which will be Sept. 25 in Eau Claire. For more information, contact the chamber at 715-834-1204.
