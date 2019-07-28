Presto buys smart building technology company
Eau Claire-based National Presto Industries announced recently that it bought a young southern Wisconsin company that created a high-tech system used to monitor conditions inside homes and other buildings.
Founded in 2014, OneEvent Technologies created a system that uses sensors inside buildings to monitor environmental conditions including temperature, carbon monoxide, smoke, humidity, water and motion. After cloud-based learning and computer analytics use the sensors’ data to learn normal conditions inside the buildings, the system can notify customers of changes that indicate a potential problem such as a fire hazard or water leak.
“OneEvent Technologies is a welcome addition to the National Presto corporate family, offering innovative technology to allow people the best opportunity to protect what is important to them,” Douglas Frederick, Presto’s chief operating officer, said in a news release.
OneEvent will maintain its offices, warehouse, and research and development facilities in Mount Horeb.
Kurt Wedig, president and a co-founder of OneEvent, said that becoming a Presto subsidiary will provide his company with additional resources to help reach new markets.
“Ultimately, this acquisition will strenghten our ability to fulfill our brand promise to predict, alert and prevent,” he said in a news release.
The purchase price was not included in Presto’s announcement of the acquisition.
RCU begins St. Croix Falls office building
Royal Credit Union broke ground earlier this month for its new, larger branch office in St. Croix Falls.
Construction will begin in August and is slated to finish in February, according to the Eau Claire-based credit union.
“We have enjoyed serving our members in St. Croix Falls for the last nine years and look forward to constructing a larger, more accessible office to better meet their needs,” Brandon Riechers, RCU president and CEO, said in a news release.
The new building will be along Highway 8 in front of Tractor Supply and Falls Cinema. Before it is finished, the current St. Croix Falls location on Glacier Drive will continue operating as usual.
Marten reports record quarter for income, revenue
MONDOVI — Marten Transport’s recently completed quarter brought the highest operating revenue and income for any quarter in the company’s history.
For the three months that ended on June 30, net income was $15.2 million — $1.5 million higher than it was a year ago.
Operating revenue for the recent quarter hit $212.1 million, which is $15.1 million more than the same time period in 2018.
Randolph Marten, chairman and CEO of the Mondovi-based trucking company that hauls food and other temperature-sensitive goods, praised his employees for the historic quarter.
“We’re also confident in our ability to continue to deliver profitable organic growth,” he said in a news release.
Stout gets in on Fast Forward skills grant
UW-Stout will provide training to 70 employees from a Sparta-based lumber company through a state Department of Workforce Development grant program focused improving skills of Wisconsin workers.
Among the $1.6 million in grants awarded last week to Wisconsin companies through the Fast Forward program, about $75,700 is going to MacDonald & Owen Veneer & Lumber Co.
The UW-Stout Discovery Center will provide leadership, critical thinking and problem-solving training to the lumber company workers based on their specific roles in the company, according to a DWD news release.
From staff reports