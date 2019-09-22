CVTC hosts workplace safety conference
A daylong conference on workplace safety, health and OSHA compliance will be Oct. 18 on Eau Claire’s north side.
Safety Day will be 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Energy Education Center, 4000 Campus Road.
The conference is intended for safety managers, human resource professionals, maintenance employees, front-line supervisors and other workers interested in updating their safety skills and knowledge.
Dr. Larry Studt, a specialist in occupational medicine and pain medicine at Prevea Health, will deliver the keynote speech on work-related injury and illness care.
Informational sessions are then divided into four different tracks: Emergency management, industrial hygiene, introduction to safety and HR & safety management.
Admission costs $99, which includes continental breakfast and lunch.
Register online at cvtc.edu.
Short Takes
• Applied Data Consultants/Elite EXTRA, an Eau Claire-based company that makes software that helps businesses dispatch their drivers, recently promoted a senior executive. Jon Ward was promoted recently from vice president/director of sales to vice president/chief sales officer.
• The Regional Business Fund hired Heidi Biesterveld as its new lending specialist, bringing with her more than 12 years of experience in the commercial lending industry. The nonprofit fund offers low-interest loans to businesses in a seven-county area in west central Wisconsin.
From staff reports