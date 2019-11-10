Ashley creates $2 million center to teach tech skills
Ashley Furniture Industries recently announced it had invested $2 million to create a center in its hometown of Arcadia to teach skills needed in modern manufacturing to high school students and adults.
Ashley’s Advanced Technology Maker Center began operating in September to prepare people for high-demand careers where computers, automation, smart systems and machine learning are integral to manufacturing.
The new center has e-learning and hands-on training curriculum for over 300 courses, including a 180-hour course specific to skills Ashley needs for its maintenance and automation employees, a company news release stated.
Last year Ashley unveiled a $3 million Mobile Skills Laboratory, debuting it to four school districts that it has a partnership with — Arcadia, Blair-Taylor, Independence and Whitehall.
Taking four of the courses taught through the new center and mobile lab will constitute an accredited certification in “Introductory to Industry 4.0,” the news release stated. That certification can save students more than $1,000 in tuition should they choose to pursue a two-year degree in advanced manufacturing technology through Gateway Technical College.
New dog day care, spa opening on south side
A local couple is opening the first Eau Claire location next week for a nationwide chain of dog day cares.
Annette and Eric Caporusso are owners and operators of Dogtopia, 2706 Golf Road, which is scheduled to have its grand opening on Nov. 18.
The business has dog day care, boarding and spa services.
Dogtopia was founded in 2002 and began franchising in 2005, according to the company’s website. There are currently about 120 locations in North America.
DWD launches Vets Ready awards to laud employers
A new state program will recognize employers that not only hire veterans, but also provide extra support, resources and outreach as part of their companies’ missions.
Last week the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced the Vets Ready Employer Initiative, timing the unveiling in advance of Monday’s holiday that honors veterans.
“As we approach Veterans Day and remember the sacrifice veterans and their families have made, we want to highlight the Wisconsin employers who give back to veterans every day by creating a work environment that provides outstanding support and services veterans and their families,” Gary Meyer, the department’s director of veteran employment services, said in a news release.
Starting on Jan. 2, workplaces can submit their applicants to qualify for the Vets Ready status. Applicants will be rated on criteria including support systems for veterans, hiring and retention of veteran employees and connections to veteran groups in their communities.
Businesses can receive either gold or silver Vets Ready certification and will be highlighted on the WiscJobsforVets.com website.
Manufacturing award nominations due by Nov. 22
The state chamber of commerce is taking nominations until Nov. 22 for its annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards program.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce puts on the annual awards program, which is now in its 32nd year.
Companies of all sizes and from all across Wisconsin are encouraged to apply.
Winners will be announced at a formal awards ceremony on Feb. 20 in Milwaukee.
To nominate a business, go to wimoty.com.
