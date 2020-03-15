Leinenkugel’s releases Spritzen nationwide
Chippewa Falls-based brewery Leinenkugel’s released its first beer that includes seltzer water last week, joining in the latest craze in alcoholic beverages.
Rolled out nationwide on Wednesday, Leinenkugel’s Spritzen comes in three flavors: grapefruit, raspberry lemon and pineapple strawberry.
Sold in 12-ounce cans, the beverage gets its name from the German word for “splash.”
The beer contains no artificial ingredients and is 4.2% alcohol-by-volume.
At 93 calories per serving, Leinenkugel’s is touting its beer as lower in calories than other hard seltzers already on the market. Each Spritzen serving has 2.2 grams of carbohydrates and no sugars, according to a company news release.
Leinenkugel’s enters an increasingly crowded field where brands including White Claw Hard Seltzer, Truly Hard Seltzer and Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer created a name for themselves, and traditional brewers such as Bud Light and Natural Light have also joined in with their own seltzer beverages.
Benedict Refrigeration changes its name
To bring all of its branches under one name and reflect the breadth of services the company offers, Benedict Refrigeration Service is changing its name.
The new moniker of Benedict Sales & Service will apply to all company locations — Eau Claire, Hudson, Rice Lake, La Crosse and Milwaukee.
A news release from the company stated that all-encompassing name reflects that not only does Benedict handle refrigeration, but is also deals and services HVAC, food service, and beer and draft systems.
The company also updated its logo and launched a new website, BenedictSS.com
From staff reports