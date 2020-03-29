Coronavirus business information posted online
As businesses have temporarily closed, cut back or sent staff to work from home to slow the spread of coronavirus, online information resources to aid local companies have been created.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is posting frequent updates on how COVID-19 is affecting businesses, information on government programs and other advice on its website, eauclairechamber.org.
The City of Eau Claire’s economic development division has added information to its website about support programs that can help businesses cope with coronavirus at tinyurl.com/vul6pb2.
A Facebook group established by a coalition of Chippewa Valley business groups that is intended so area businesses can share how they are working to remain accessible to the public can be found at tinyurl.com/ur2gs8f.
Restaurant group starts statewide list
To help keep eateries stay afloat while their dining rooms are closed due to coronavirus precautions, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association is listing those with curbside, takeout or delivery service.
“We’ve heard from so many people that want to support their favorite local restaurants and help them survive these difficult times,” Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the association said in a news release.
As of last week the trade association’s website had more than 1,000 restaurants listed statewide and is accepting others that want to be added.
To view the list, which is organized by county, go to wirestaurant.org/wisconsineats.
Free online financial lessons available
Parents who are homeschooling their children while schools are closed to slow the spread of coronavirus can access free online financial lessons.
Junior Achievement of Wisconsin has put the lessons, which are available in different versions depending on grade level, on its website, wisconsin.ja.org.
“Current times require a new way of doing business — and Junior Achievement of Wisconsin is ready,” Michael Frohna, president of the organization, stated in an email.
Each lesson takes less than 30 minutes and educates children on topics including “wants” versus “needs,” creating a savings plan, following a budget, paying for your first car, college expenses, preparing a resume, choosing a career and handling the current economic climate.
Junior Achievement usually has volunteers go into school to lead programs and work with teachers, but has suspended in-person visits until at least April 30.
CCF Bank suspends stock repurchase plan
Altoona-based Citizens Community Bancorp suspended its stock repurchase plan in response to the coronavirus.
A March 20 meeting of the board of directors for the parent company of CCF Bank decided to halt the plan while also assuring customers it is here to support them as they deal with precautions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
A news release from the bank also state that it is “well-capitalized and liquid” and reminded customers that their deposits are protected with FDIC insurance to back up to $250,000.
Short Takes
• The weekly Computer Corner technology advice column from Steve Alexander of the Star Tribune was not available this week to run in today’s Business section of the Leader-Telegram.
From staff reports