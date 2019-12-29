Menards project among those touted by WEDC
Menards is receiving $500,000 in state tax credits for the company’s $19 million expansion project it’s doing in Eau Claire.
The project is among the biggest deals signed by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. in a summary of the work the public-private agency did in 2019.
WEDC’s contract with Menards requires the project to be worth $19 million, as well as lead to 35 new jobs and the retention of 2,988 to get the full amount of tax credits.
The home improvement retailer’s project ranked 14th in the list of large deals included in a news release sent last week.
All told, the WEDC awarded more than $250 million — a mix of grants, tax credits and loans — to assist 289 businesses and communities.
Those incentives are tied to $1.2 billion in planned capital investments with promises to create 3,165 jobs and retain nearly 14,000 across Wisconsin.
“These companies and communities play a key role in strengthening our state’s economy by investing in Wisconsin and creating jobs that pay well,” Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, said in the news release.
Chippewa Valley Ag Conference registration deadline looms
Area agriculture producers have until Thursday, Jan. 9, to register for an upcoming conference in Eau Claire.
The Chippewa Valley Ag Conference will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Chippewa Valley Technical College Energy Education Center, 4000 Campus Road.
CVTC and Security Financial Bank are working together to present this first-ever conference.
“For growers in our area, 2019 has been a challenging year. Weather and global trade have created uncertainties and new challenges for our producers,” Jenny Jereczek, Security Financial Bank’s Ag Department manager, said in a news release. “Our vision for this conference is to provide growers with information and resources to address those uncertainties. Our goal is that growers are left feeling empowered and re-energized to focus on the future of their operations.”
Tom Thibodeau of Viterbo University will begin the conference with his keynote address, “The Positive Power of Servant Leadership.”
Breakout sessions later in the day will address topics including agricultural leases, risk mitigation tools, switching from dairy to beef cattle, debt protection, dairy nutrition, estate planning, global markets, industrial hemp and equipment financing.
Attending the conference costs $20 per person, which includes lunch. Register online at cvagconference.eventbrite.com.
Short Takes
• Jody Guckenberg of Guckenberg Insurance Agency will be joining Northwestern Insurance Agency, 211 Harvest Lane, Altoona, on Jan. 2. Guckenberg brings more than 20 years of experience to Northwestern, an independent agency that offers home, auto, business and life insurance.
From staff reports