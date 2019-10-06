Catalytic Combustion Corp. expanding again
Catalytic Combustion Corp. is in the midst of a 15,000-square-foot expansion to the manufacturing facility at its Bloomer campus.
Slated to finish by the end of this year, the additional manufacturing space will support growth of the company’s catalyst and coatings business.
“We are pleased to continue the investment and commitment to our hometown of Bloomer, Wisconsin, and the local community,” president and CEO Mark Ruff said in a news release.
The current manufacturing facility at 311 Riggs St. was originally built in 2009 and there was also an expansion in 2014.
In addition to expanding manufacturing space in Bloomer, the company also is creating a new laboratory.
Since its founding in 1950, the emissions-control company has diversified into five divisions: engine catalysts, VOC control/air correction, exhaust, power generation and metal fabrication.
Rice Lake rifle makes ‘coolest thing’ final four
A rifle made in Rice Lake has made the final four in the state chamber of commerce’s annual contest to name “The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”
Henry Repeating Arms’ Big Boy All-Weather Rifle has been named one of the finalists decided through multiple rounds of voting that happened in September.
The three other finalists are an outboard motor made by Mercury Racing, MEC Outdoors’ clay target machine and custom specialty vehicles produced by LDV Inc.
Votes to decide the winner will be accepted until noon Tuesday through the website madeinwis.com. The top vote-getter will be announced later that day.
The contest is presented by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group.
From staff reports