UW-EC Foundation starts LLC to help student entrepreneurs
UW-Eau Claire’s Foundation recently formed a nonprofit subsidiary designed to help student entrepreneurs with businesses they create during their college years.
In April, the foundation registered a new limited liability company called Blugold Entrepreneurs with the state Department of Financial Institutions.
“It’s almost like a business incubator,” said Kimera Way, the foundation’s executive director.
Alumni with business experience will advise student entrepreneurs through the nonprofit and the company will also work to protect the intellectual property of business ventures that students create on campus. There is also the possibility that future contributions to the nonprofit could help students with their business ideas, Way said.
Whereas angel investors would expect a personal cut of profits from ventures they help support, she said that’s not the case with Blugold Entrepreneurs.
But entrepreneurs who get help from the nonprofit during their college years and turn their idea into a full-fledged business after college may be required to provide a share to the university foundation.
Blugold Entrepreneurs joins two other subsidiaries created under the university foundation. Blugold Real Estate handles ownership and development of new properties for the benefit of UW-Eau Claire, and Converge Radio is the student-run radio station that broadcasts locally at 99.9 FM.
Fitness studio The Well plans to open in Haymarket Landing
The owner of an Eau Claire yoga business is opening up a “sister studio” specializing in high-intensity group fitness training.
The Well, 40 S. Barstow St., is scheduled to open on Monday, June 24, in one of the ground floor spaces at Haymarket Landing.
Classes will focus on high-intensity strength and cardiovascular fitness with exercises incorporating body weight, free weights, slam balls, box steps, pull-up bars and other equipment. Yoga will be used to warm-up and cool down at the beginning and end of classes.
The classes will run seven days a week with the earliest ones starting at 5:30 p.m. and the latest ending at 8 p.m., according to owner Amy Erickson.
Erickson is also the owner and director of Latitude 44 Yoga Studio, 313 E. Madison St.
The Well is taking over space previously occupied by fitness studio IGNITE, which was owned by FitELITE.
The fitness studio is next to a traditional 24-hour gym with cardio machines, weights and other exercise equipment.
Short Takes
• Cathy Asher has returned to Security Financial Bank to be a relationship manager specializing in agri-business loans at the Durand branch office. Asher, who has 19 years of experience in the agriculture industry, had been a credit analyst for a little over three years at the bank until leaving for a job in September 2017 at Countryside Co-op.
• A safety refresher course for mine workers will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 11 at 29 Pines, 5872 33rd Ave., rural Eau Claire. The MSHA Part 48 class costs $135, which includes lunch. To register, call 715-944-9120 or email mark@cis-safety.com.
• Great Northern, an Appleton-based cardboard packaging and store display company with a facility in Chippewa Falls, recently named two people to executive posts in the company. Jeff Michels, who has been with the company for 21 years, was promoted from packaging business unit manager to the newly-created post of president of packaging and instore. Steve Hyde, previously the chief information officer and director of IT consulting services at Schenck SC, has been named vice president of information technologies at Great Northern.
From staff reports