Regional wage
survey begins
The 2020 Western & Central Wisconsin Wage Survey is underway in its 21st year.
Past participants, regional chambers of commerce members and area Society for Human Resource Management chapters were mailed the survey last week. The deadline for employers to participate is May 16, according to the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, and the results will be published in July.
Additional businesses that want to participate in the survey may access the appropriate forms via the “Programs & Services” link at eauclairechamber.org. All data collected is confidential.
“We encourage area employers to contribute their data in order to keep the survey viable and relevant — over 160 employers participated in 2019,” reads an Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce news release.
The survey covers around 150 jobs in the area, with breakouts in manufacturing, health care, financial institutions, government and general business.
Contact Danielle Kummer of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce at 715-858-0618 or kummer@eauclairechamber.org for more information.
Area organization
unveils awards
The St. Croix Economic Development Corp. recently announced its business of the year winners for 2019.
Honorees included Gallery 77 Stone of Hudson, Emerging Business of the Year; Catalyst Sports Medicine of Hudson, Small Business of the Year; and TurnKey Corrections and Three Square Market of River Falls, Business of the Year. S. Mark Tyler received the St. Croix EDC’s Directors Award.
In other news
• Kristin Foss has joined WNB Financial at its new Altoona location as a mortgage loan officer. Foss has 16 years of experience in the financial industry, most recently with Johnson Financial Group.
From staff reports