Personal financial goals class is Monday evening
Chippewa Falls Public Library is hosting a basic financial education class for individuals on Monday evening.
Jeanne Walsh, human development and relationship educator with the Chippewa County office of UW-Extension, will present “Your Money, Your Goals” from 6 to 7 p.m. at the library, 105 W. Central St.
Walsh will discuss budgeting, tracking spending and setting realistic financial goals.
Attendees also will have the opportunity to set up a free one-on-one coaching appointment.
The class is free and registration is not required.
Most Wisconsin businesses not getting enough workers
Three-quarters of private-sector employers said they are having difficulty finding workers, according to a recent survey conducted by Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce released results of its semi-annual survey last week, explaining that the worker shortage has forced employers to be creative about attracting employees.
More workplaces are allowing flexible work schedules, relaxed dress codes, additional vacation and leave time, and the ability to work from home, the business group stated.
“I am not surprised to see companies adopt these types of tactics,” Kurt Bauer, president and CEO of Madison-based WMC said in a news release. “As an employer in a city with a very low unemployment rate, WMC has embraced many of the same things.”
Wages are also on the rise, based on survey responses. A year ago, 38% of respondents said they planned to raise wages by 3% to 3.5%. Now it has grown to 45% of employers expecting to raise wages.
However, rising health care costs are expected to offset some of the wage growth. More than three-quarters of employers said their health care costs have gone up and most of them increased employee contributions to help pay for it.
Workforce challenges were the top state public policy concern of those surveyed, followed by health care costs, taxes and regulations.
Wisconsin plummets in U-Haul migration rankings
More people drove a U-Haul truck out of Wisconsin than into the state last year, according to the do-it-yourself moving company.
U-Haul recently released its list of growth states by analyzing data from more than 2 million transactions that take place each year.
After several years of having net gains of people driving a U-Haul moving truck into Wisconsin, the trend reversed into a slight net loss last year, according to a news release from the company.
Arrivals increased 1% in Wisconsin, but departures grew by 3%. Arrivals accounted for 49.7% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Wisconsin.
The state now ranks 41st in growth — falling 28 spots from its No. 13 ranking in 2018.
Wisconsin had been ranked 20th in 2017, fourth in 2016 and 13th in 2015.
Florida took the top spot on U-Haul’s list of growth states for 2019, dethroning Texas, which had been No. 1 for the previous three years.
UW-Stout hosts corporate mindfulness event
Improving corporate culture by training employees in mindfulness will be taught in an upcoming free event in Menomonie.
“Fostering Healthy Minds in the Corporate Culture: Striving for Mindfulness” will be 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the ballrooms of the Memorial Student Center on the UW-Stout campus.
Ann Brand, an associate lecturer at UW-Stout, will teach participants about mindfulness and the benefits of adopting it as a lifelong practice. Attendees will also be given practical suggestions about how to integrate mindfulness in the workplace to boost productivity and work/life satisfaction for employees.
The free presentation, which includes lunch for attendees, is being provided by the UW-Stout Center to Study Health Promotion & Wellbeing.
Register online by Jan. 27 at uwstout.edu/fostering-healthy-minds.
Short Takes
• Eau Claire-based Security Financial Bank promoted Randy Yeast to the position of chief technology officer. Yeast has worked for the bank since 2015 and has more than 16 years of experience in the information technology field.
• An Eau Claire insurance agent was among 18 sanctioned last month with revocation of her state-granted license. The Wisconsin Commissioner of Insurance revoked the license of Joanne Carey of Eau Claire and 17 other insurance agents because they were delinquent in state tax payments.
• The Western Wisconsin Women’s Business Center recently received a $15,000 grant from the CLA Foundation to provide services to female business owners and entrepreneurs in the region. The grant funds will support business counseling and start-up training sessions for women, and a portion will help sponsor the upcoming Women’s Business Conference.
