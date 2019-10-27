Local dating app idea wins Startup 48 contest
A dating app that uses activities in the Chippewa Valley to connect singles won a local contest last weekend that challenged participants to create a startup business within 48 hours.
A team called D8 Venture won Startup 48, the business idea contest that began the evening of Oct. 18 and ended Oct. 20 at Jamf, 215 Riverfront Terrace.
Their dating app idea competed against five other teams, all of them tasked to come up with a viable business idea and pitch it to a panel of local industry judges.
The other teams’ business ideas were a van-rental service, software to aid agricultural planting, a shovel with interchangeable heads, workplace event-planning services and healthy, pre-packaged meals.
By winning the Eau Claire contest, the D8 Venture team became eligible for the Wisconsin Big Idea Tournament, a statewide pitch competition with a top prize of $25,000 in startup capital.
Workforce summit is Nov. 13 at Pablo Center
For Chippewa Valley employers facing workforce challenges, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is presenting its second annual Workforce Solutions Summit.
The daylong event will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Keynote speakers are Ted Abernathy of Economic Leadership LLC, Jim Morgan from MRA, Drew Conrad of the Institute for Decision Making and Wes Escondo of Big Brothers Big Sister of Northwestern Wisconsin.
Topics at breakout workshops will include effective hiring practices, recruiting divers populations, boosting skills for under-employed workers, using the Chippewa Valley’s attributes to attract talent, succession planning, media strategies and public policies that impact the workforce.
Admission costs $49, which includes lunch and refreshments. Register for the summit through the chamber’s website, eauclairechamber.org.
RCU will use grant to study its jail program
Royal Credit Union recently received a grant to measure the effectiveness of its financial education program offered in local jails.
The National Credit Union Foundation awarded eight grants totaling $75,000 to help credit unions gauge the impact their services have on member and employee financial health.
Eau Claire-based RCU is using its grant in partnership with UW-Stout’s Applied Research Center to develop a tool to measure skill development, attitude changes and predictive behaviors on inmates who take its course in area jails.
“We created the program because we believe every individual should have access to financial education,” Heather Johnson Schmitz, RCU’s grant and giving coordinator, said in a news release.
About 225 incarcerated people complete RCU’s program each year between county jails in Eau Claire, Rice Lake, Menomonie and the state’s Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility in Chippewa Falls.
Short Takes
• Locally-owned floral shop Liberty Floral and Gifts in Independence will be marking 30 years in business with an open house celebration on Nov. 24. Independence native Barb Nelson opened the shop in 1989 and continues to run the business.
