Chamber seeks nonprofit project proposals
Area nonprofit organizations seeking business-minded volunteer labor for their special projects are invited to submit proposals to the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber is looking for service projects that can be undertaken by its upcoming classes of Youth Leadership Eau Claire and Leadership Eau Claire.
Proposals intended for the chamber’s youth program are due by July 12 while pitches for the adult program are due by Aug. 2.
Projects that involve fundraising or political efforts will not be accepted.
For more information on submitting a project, nonprofit organizations can contact Casey Schumacher at 715-858-0614.
Wisconsin gets $1.3 million for apprenticeships
MADISON — The U.S. Department of Labor awarded a $1.3 million grant to Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development recently to advance apprenticeship efforts in the state.
In a news release, state DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said the benefit of apprenticeship in Wisconsin is two-fold.
“It is a reliable vehicle for Wisconsin’s citizens to find work in fields with family-supporting wages and it’s also an effective strategy for companies to solve skill gaps,” he said.
The state is home to the nation’s oldest apprenticeship program, which began in 1911. There are more than 13,000 registered apprenticeships in the state in a growing number of fields, including construction, finance and farming.
Wisconsin’s grant is part of $73 million in federal funds being used to increase apprenticeships in all industries in the nation.
Short Takes
• U.S. Bank named Nate Kuehl as its Eau Claire market president, giving him the role as regional manager for business banking and tasking him to represent the company in the community. Kuehl has worked for U.S. Bank since 2005 in leadership roles in the Twin Cities market, before joining the Eau Claire team at 131 S. Barstow St. in 2018.
• U.S. Bank appointed longtime financial services industry employee Jackie Rasmussen to be its vice president and wealth management private banking relationship manager in Eau Claire. Rasmussen has worked more than 30 years in the industry and began working last month at U.S. Bank after she had been with BMO Harris Bank in Eau Claire.
From staff reports