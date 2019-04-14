Chris Kroeze joins Wednesday chamber event
Barron-born country musician and runner-up on NBC’s “The Voice” Chris Kroeze will perform at Wednesday’s annual meeting of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber announced Friday that a half-hour live performance by Kroeze has been added to the evening’s program, which will be at The Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and hors d’oeuvres buffet, followed by Kroeze’s performance at 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., the chamber’s annual meeting program and awards will be presented.
An after-party and celebration will go from 8:45 to 10 p.m.
Online registration is available until noon Monday through the chamber’s website, eauclairechamber.org.
Admission costs $80 for chamber members, $125 for nonmembers and $45 for those in Young Professionals.
Free talent attraction workshop is April 24
A panel of local professionals involved in recruiting and hiring will share their current strategies for attracting talented workers during an upcoming free workshop.
The workshop will be 7:30 to 9 a.m. on April 24 in Ojibwe Ballroom C in the Davies Center on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
This is part of a series of management workshops that provide information to Chippewa Valley employers about how to attract qualified job candidates in a tight labor market.
The free workshops are presented through a partnership between the university and educational services provider PESI.
To register or learn more about the workshops, go to uwec.ly/cobworkshops.
Free female farming seminar is Wednesday
Women interested in the business, marketing and leadership aspects of farming can attend a free seminar on Wednesday in Eau Claire.
Compeer Financial is sponsoring the seminar, which starts at 8:30 a.m. and will wrap up around 1:45 p.m. at The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave.
Subjects in the seminar include strategies for working with employees from different generations, managing stress and being resilient in the midst of change, according to an email about the event.
For more information or to register, go online to Compeer.com/Womens-Seminar.
This seminar was originally scheduled last week, but postponed due to inclement weather.
Bank will host community shredding events
Security Financial Bank will host free document shredding events for the public next month at two of its rural branches.
The Eau Claire-based bank is bringing in document destruction service ShredAway to help people reduce their risk of identity theft or fraud by getting rid of unneeded papers with personal information on them.
The shredding service will be available from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on May 4 at Security Financial Bank, 1401 Main St., Bloomer.
The Durand branch, 212 W. Prospect St., will host document shredding from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on May 18.
While the event is free, each person is limited to shredding one box full of documents.
For more information, call 888-254-0615.
Citizens State Bank names new VPs
Citizens State Bank, which has branches in Cadott and Chippewa Falls, named three recent hires to vice president positions:
• Tim Stone will oversee all deposit-related functions of the bank as its new vice president of deposit operations. Stone joined Citizens State Bank late last year, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry including his prior job as retail manager at United Bank.
• As vice president of commercial banking, Bob Binczak will develop relationships with commercial customers, primarily in the Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire areas. Also joining Citizens State Bank late in 2018, Binczak has over 25 years of financial sector experience with previous jobs at Associated Bank, WESTConsin Credit Union and Peoples Bank Midwest.
• Dan Lindeman will be responsible for developing relationships with agricultural customers in Chippewa, Eau Claire counties and other rural areas as the new vice president of ag banking. A January hire, Lindeman has more than 11 years of agricultural banking experience with stints at United Bank, Countryside Cooperative and Pigeon Falls State Bank. Lindeman also has over 25 years of agricultural production experience in dairy, grain and beef.
From staff reports