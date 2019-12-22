Bean industry leader to share success story
The president and co-owner of a local family-owned business that sells kidney beans around the world will share the story of Chippewa Valley Bean & Doane at a gathering next month in Eau Claire.
Cindy Brown is the featured speaker of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Success Series presentation, which will be 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the auditorium in the lower level of Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, 1221 Whipple St.
The rural Menomonie company founded about 50 years ago is a major grower and processor of kidney beans and exports its products many foreign countries. Brown has also become a leader in her industry, leading groups that promote bean production and consumption.
She is president of the U.S. Dry Bean Council and founded the American Pulse Association, a trade group for growers of dry peas, lentils, chickpeas and beans. In June, she was elected board president of the Global Pulse Confederation, an international body dedicated to free and fair trade, and promotion of pulse crops.
Attending the presentation, which includes breakfast, costs $25 to chamber members or $45 to nonmembers.
Register online through the chamber’s website, eauclairechamber.org, or by calling 715-834-1204.
Business starting workshop is Jan. 7
Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to an upcoming evening workshop in Eau Claire that outlines the basic steps to take when starting a business.
The Western Dairyland Women’s Business Center is presenting “Start a Small Business in Eight Steps” at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the RANWW Conference Center, 3460 Mall Drive, Suite 5B.
Topics included in the presentation will include business feasibility, permits, marketing, record keeping, making a business plan and funding.
Attending the workshop costs $29, but there are scholarships available for income-eligible individuals.
Register through Western Dairyland’s website, successfulbusiness.org, or by calling 715-836-7511.
