Locally-farmed salmon gets non-GMO certification
HIXTON — Superior Fresh, an aquaponics facility that grows organic leafy green vegetables and Atlantic salmon, received certification that its fish is free of any genetically-modified feed and is raised using sustainable methods.
The Hixton-based company announced Thursday that it had attained the certified non-GMO label for its salmon from A Greener World.
“The fish production systems at Superior Fresh are designed and managed using technology that maintains clean water, giving our salmon the opportunity to live in a stress-free environment,” Superior Fresh President Brandon Gottsacker said in a news release.
As the USDA currently does not have an organic standard and label for seafood, Gottsacker said the company sought out A Greener World’s certification instead.
Oregon-based A Greener World audits and certifies farming systems based on sustainability. It is a nonprofit organization funded through public donations and membership fees.
Feb. 25 date set for annual Chippewa Valley Rally
Chippewa Valley business leaders plan to meet with state lawmakers on Feb. 25 in Madison.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced that date for the Chippewa Valley Rally, an annual trip that Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie chamber members take to the state Capitol.
During the one-day event, local business leaders discuss the Chippewa Valley’s economic issues with legislators, host the governor at a luncheon and have informal networking time.
Early-bird registration costs $79 for those who sign up by Jan. 31. Bus transportation is available to and from Madison for an additional $10.
Online registration is open at eauclairechamber.org.
Short Takes
• Security Financial Bank recently hired Joscelyn Baker-Hoy as a credit analyst. Baker-Hoy, who has several years of experience in indirect and commercial lending, will be working from the bank’s corporate office in Eau Claire.
From staff reports