Women’s business grant grows its reach, adds staff
An Eau Claire-based nonprofit that awards grants to women starting up their own businesses is growing.
Red Letter Grant plans to expand its reach into northern and central Wisconsin, according to a news release from the organization.
To help with the growth, the nonprofit recently hired Sarah French as executive director and Nicole Lillis as a regional program director.
“I believe their experience will help us execute programs across counties to provide grassroots economic support in our rural, forgotten places. We want to push women to think about starting a business – especially in places and cultures where gender roles are still well defined,” Rebecca Cooke, Red Letter Grant founder and board president, said in a news release.
French has nonprofit sector experience mostly tied to education, most recently serving as executive director of the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation.
Lillis served in the U.S. Army and then worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs, focusing on programs for rural and homeless veterans in a 49-county area. As a businesswoman, she owns a yoga and wellness business in the Eau Claire area.
For more information on the nonprofit, go to redlettergrant.org.
Interior design boutique opens in Eau Claire
An interior design business opened Friday on Eau Claire’s south side, run by a co-owner of C&M Home Builders and Real Estate.
Molly Filipczak opened Sparreaux Boutique, 6176 Sandstone Road, to the public for the first time and the business will have occasional hours and be available by appointment. As of Friday, the business posted several Thursdays and weekends when it will be open through the end of the year.
For more information on the business, go to sparreauxboutique.com.
From staff reports