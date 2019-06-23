Entrepreneurial journaling to be taught at downtown shop
An organizational technique that entrepreneurs, freelancers and small business owners could use to help with their ventures will be taught this week in downtown Eau Claire.
The Western Dairyland Business Center is hosting a bullet journal workshop at 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Shift Cyclery & Coffee Bar, 615 Graham Ave.
Aimee Johnson, who runs her own massage therapy practice, will lead the workshop and explain how she has used bullet journaling in her life and business.
Workshop participants will each get their own journals and get instruction to help them get started on writing in them.
There is a $10 fee to attend the workshop, which includes the cost of a journal and refreshments.
Register in advance of the workshop through Western Dairyland’s website, SuccessfulBusiness.org.
Short Takes
• Eau Claire-based Security Financial Bank recently expanded its insurance services and named Mark Chilson to lead that part of the business. Chilson, a licensed insurance agent, has worked for the bank since 1991 and will continue serving as its Durand market president while also directing insurance sales.
From staff reports