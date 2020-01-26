Marten Transport
sets new revenue,
income records
Mondovi-based Marten Transport set new company records in 2019 for operating revenue and income.
The trucking firm that specializes in transporting temperature-sensitive goods recently posted year-end figures for 2019 that included $843.3 million in operating revenue. That compares to 2018’s figure of $787.6 million.
Last year’s $76.5 million in operating income surpassed the $70.3 made by the company the year prior.
“Our talented people earned the highest operating revenue and operating income for any year in our history, exceeding the previous records set for each in 2018 by 7.1% and 8.7%, respectively,” company chairman and CEO Randolph Marten said in a news release.
Marten has also grown its ranks and anticipates continuing to make use of its larger capacity this year.
“We added 329 dedicated and 101 truckload tractors throughout 2019, profitably growing the size of our fleet by 16.1% since the beginning of the year — and expect to continue to expand our capacity in 2020,” Marten said. “We’re off to a strong start with recent awards of new dedicated business with several customers for over 185 additional tractors starting in 2019’s fourth and 2020’s first quarters.”
Time Federal Savings Bank will change
its name
After the recent acquisition of a fellow Wisconsin bank chain, Time Federal Savings Bank has decided to change its name next month.
Prevail Bank will officially be the new name on Feb. 24 for the chain comprised of six Time Federal branches and the three offices of River Cities Bank it acquired in fall.
“The merger and new name will allow us to stay strong and be more competitive in the banking industry to continue to grow and offer a great customer experience for all of our customers for many years to come,” Bill Weiland, president of Time Federal, said in a news release.
The name change also coincides with the date that Time Federal had scheduled for finishing the transition of the former River Cities Bank’s technology systems with its own, according to a November news release on the merger.
This is the third name change for Time Federal Savings Bank, which was founded in 1934 as Medford Federal Savings and Loan Association.
The bank has a full-service branch in Eau Claire at 2225 Fairfax St.
Short Takes
• Security Financial Bank hired Andrew Robertson to be its senior credit officer, making him responsible for development and enforcement of its credit policy as well as the quality of its loan portfolio. Robertson, who will be working from SFB’s corporate office in Eau Claire, spent the last nine years as a bank examiner with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and spent eight years prior to that in the banking industry in Wisconsin and Colorado.
• A nonprofit organization that advocates for Wisconsin’s dairy industry named a Thorp farmer as its president-elect during a meeting last week. Amy Penterman, who owns and operates Dutch Dairy with her husband, was named to the leadership role on the Dairy Business Association’s board of directors.
• Attorney Greg Banchy joined Eau Claire law firm Weld Riley, bringing with him years of experience in estate planning, probate and elder law from his own legal practice. He also has helped clients establish their businesses and develop succession plans.
From staff reports