OEM Fabricators announces leadership change
S. Mark Tyler, longtime president and founder of Woodville-based OEM Fabricators, announced earlier this month to employees that he will be retiring, according to a company news release.
Tyler, who has been with the company since its inception in 1986, will continue as OEM’s chairman and in various roles in workforce development and as company ambassador to tech colleges, universities, government agencies and nonprofit organizations.
“I’ve been blessed to have been surrounded by incredibly talented people throughout my career,” Tyler said in the news release. “The time has come for them to take the reins, and for me to focus on some of my other passions, like promoting early childhood education, supporting families and workforce development.”
Taking over the job as president is Kelly Ingli, who has served in a variety of roles since joining OEM in 2007 and has most recently been the company’s chief financial officer.
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin nominations start
An annual contest recognizing products made in Wisconsin will be taking nominations until the end of this month.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest is seeking nominations through the website madeinwis.com.
The nominees will then face several rounds of voting in September into early October until a winner is announced on Oct. 8.
Previous winners of the contest were sea salt caramel pecan kringle from Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe in De Pere, Oshkosh Corp.’s Joint Light Tactical vehicle and Harley Davidson’s Milwaukee Eight Engine.
Cray signs contracts for military supercomputers
The U.S. Department of Defense recently signed contracts worth more than $46 million with supercomputer company Cray.
The contract will pay for two CS500 supercomputers scheduled for delivery later this year. One will be installed at The Army Research Lab and the other will be at the U.S. Army Engineering and Research Development Center.
Cray also announced a $25 million contract earlier this month to deliver its first Cray Shasta supercomputer to be used for weather forecasting and meteorology at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.
Cray, which has a manufacturing facility in Chippewa Falls, is currently in the midst of a $1.3 billion acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprises, a deal expected to close in early 2020.
Aladtec gets 5th year on Inc. list of growing businesses
Business magazine Inc. named a River Falls software company as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private firms in the U.S.
Aladtec landed at 3,268 on this year’s list — down from 3,099 last year, but also marking a rare feat of appearing in the rankings for five consecutive years.
“It’s an honor to achieve the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row,” Aladtec founder and president David Feyereisen said in a news release.
Only 4% of businesses on the list, which is based on reported revenue growth, have appeared on it for five or more years.
Aladtec reported that its revenue has grown by 111% in the last three years, reaching $6.8 million in 2018.
The company makes online employee scheduling and workforce management software specifically used by law enforcement, fire departments, emergency medical services, 911 dispatchers and health care organizations in the U.S. and Canada.
There were 49 Wisconsin-based companies that made Inc.’s latest list, but Aladtec is the only one located in west-central Wisconsin.
