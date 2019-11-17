Credit unions show faster asset growth
Wisconsin’s credit unions reported $3.2 billion in asset growth for the first nine months of this year.
The 122 credit unions chartered in the state had $37 billion in total assets by the end of last year and that had grown to $40.2 billion in the recently released third quarter report.
A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions noted that assets have been growing at more than 10% compared to 7.25% at the same time last year.
Wellness workshop is Wednesday at chamber
A free presentation on workplace wellness programs will be Wednesday morning in downtown Eau Claire.
Angeline Day, program manager with Wellness Council of Wisconsin, will share information on workplace programs at the workshop scheduled to last from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, 101 N. Farwell St.
The program is intended for business owners or others involved in their organization’s workplace wellness efforts.
Register for the workshop through the chamber’s website, eauclairechamber.org.
UW System, WEDC launch website promoting internships
Small and medium Wisconsin businesses interested in creating internship programs can use a new online tool launched last week by the UW System and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
The Talent Generator offers free advice and best practices for starting up and sustaining a student talent development program.
UW System President Ray Cross visited Eau Claire on Tuesday for the unveiling of the new online tool.
“Our goal with the Talent Generator is to increase the odds every student in the state’s largest talent pipeline — the UW System — has an opportunity to secure an internship,” Cross said in a news release. “We know every time a student secures an internship with a Wisconsin employer, the likelihood of them staying here increases.”
The new website can be found at ce.uwex.edu/talent-generator
Short Takes
• Security Financial Bank, which is headquartered in Eau Claire, recently hired Kimberly Bunce to serve as commercial relationship manager. Bunce’s résumé includes nine years as a certified public accountant and almost 20 years of sales experience in the telecommunications, media and fitness industries.
• Attorney Heather Hunt joined Nodolf Flory earlier this month and has been named as a partner at the Eau Claire law firm. Hunt has more than 20 years of experience in corporate law and will expand the firm’s business and banking services sectors, according to a news release on her hiring.
From staff reports