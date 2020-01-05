Chamber plans cyber security, tech conference
Cyber security and business technology will be themes of a new conference the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is planning for March.
The conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at WIN Technology, 4955 Bullis Farm Road.
Volunteer speakers are sought to present hour-long sessions on cyber security or business technology. Possible topics include securing devices, social media policies, company IT procedures, firewall basics, new gadgets, disaster recovery and cyber insurance.
Those interested in presenting must complete a two-page form outlining their presentations. Return forms to Phil Swiler at swiler@eauclairechamber.org by Jan. 31.
UW-Stout to host DECA youth conference
More than 600 area high school students are expected to compete next weekend in a contest testing their educations in business and marketing.
UW-Stout will host the DECA District 1 Career Development Conference on Saturday at the university’s campus in Menomonie.
Students from Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Holmen, Hudson, La Crosse, Maple, Menomonie, Plum City, Sparta, St. Croix Falls, Stanley-Boyd, Superior, Tomah and West Salem are registered to compete, according to a UW-Stout news release.
During individual and team events, the students’ skills will be tested in business services, marketing management, hospitality and tourism, marketing strategy, retail sales and services, sports and entertainment marketing, financial services and entrepreneurship.
This is UW-Stout’s 48th straight year of hosting the DECA district conference.
Winners and runners-up in the local contest will advance to the state competition on March 10 through 12 in Lake Geneva.
From staff reports